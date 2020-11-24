Stratford High School senior students celebrate success at prizegiving

The Stratford High School senior prizegiving was held earlier this month. Photo/ Jeanette Bell

The Stratford High School senior prizegiving for Year 11, 12, and 13 students was held earlier this month.

Major prize list:

2020 Stratford High School PTA Dux medal: Henry Armond.

H.C.Johnson Memorial Challenge Trophy for senior Mathematics and Science: Henry Armond.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented Henry Armond with the 2020 Stratford High School PTA Dux medal. Photo/ Jeanette Bell

Sextus Family Trophy for 2020 Proxime Accessit: Samantha Perrett.

Raewyn Lightoller Accounting Award for commitment, contribution and competency in Year 13 Accounting: Samantha Perrett and Dannielle Reid.

A.H.R. Amess Cup for Year 13 English: Samantha Perrett.

Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award: Simon Clegg.

The Roodbeen Trophy for best all round senior student: Ethan McGrath.

Te Kai Poutama Whetu for top academic senior Māori student: Keren Whareaitu.

Maata W.I Trophy for excellence in senior Fabric Technology: Ella Hussey.

Arnold Cox Cup for outstanding Technology student: Ella Hussey.

Taranaki Mathematics Association Award: Ella Hussey.

Cusack Cup for academic excellence in Year 12: Ella Hussey.

Hermann Family Trophy for best Year 11 academic student: Keisya Gunawan.

The PM presented Samantha Perrett with the Sextus Family Trophy for 2020 Proxime Accessit. Photo/ Jeanette Bell

ITM Award for best practical in Year 13 Wood Technology: Joshua Howatson.

Mako Family Trophy for first place in Year 13 Physical Education: Simon Clegg.

Bishop Family Plaque for outstanding commitment, dedication and achievement in the Gateway programme: Simon Clegg.

Cooper Family Award for excellence in Tourism: Hope Longstaff.

Kimber Trophy for first in Year 13 Geography: Ethan Parker and Gerome Brotherson.

Cloverlea Trusts Trophy for level three Digital Technology: Blake Howells.

Rodgers Trophy for excellence In senior Mathematics: Julia Howatson.

Stratford Engineering Award for first level two Metal Technology: Ryan Hiestand.

Marion Davis Rosebowl for best allround senior student in Home Economics: Grace Topless.

ITM Award for best product in Year 12 Wood Technology: Teleesha Kelsen.

L.A. Alexander Trust Award: Luke Heine and Ellie Kowalewski.

Sixth Form Art Award for best Year 12 art student: Elaida Alluad.

ITM Award Best Product Year 11 Wood Technology: Troy Howells.

R. McConnochie Trophy for Year 11 Agriculture: Cacia Triggs

Golden Brush Award for best Year 11 art student: Sereima Lum.

Stratford Engineering Award: Zian Nieuwoudt.

Certificate of Excellence in yearr 11 from Deaf Children New Zealand Tamariki Turi O Aotearoa: Joshua Trowbridge.