Stratford High School senior students celebrate success at prizegiving

The Stratford High School senior prizegiving for Year 11, 12, and 13 students was held earlier this month.
Major prize list:
2020 Stratford High School PTA Dux medal: Henry Armond.
H.C.Johnson Memorial Challenge Trophy for senior Mathematics and Science: Henry Armond.
Sextus Family Trophy for 2020 Proxime Accessit: Samantha Perrett.
Raewyn Lightoller Accounting Award for commitment, contribution and competency in Year 13 Accounting: Samantha Perrett and Dannielle Reid.
A.H.R. Amess Cup for Year 13 English: Samantha Perrett.
Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award: Simon Clegg.
The Roodbeen Trophy for best all round senior student: Ethan McGrath.
Te Kai Poutama Whetu for top academic senior Māori student: Keren Whareaitu.
Maata W.I Trophy for excellence in senior Fabric Technology: Ella Hussey.
Arnold Cox Cup for outstanding Technology student: Ella Hussey.
Taranaki Mathematics Association Award: Ella Hussey.
Cusack Cup for academic excellence in Year 12: Ella Hussey.
Hermann Family Trophy for best Year 11 academic student: Keisya Gunawan.
ITM Award for best practical in Year 13 Wood Technology: Joshua Howatson.
Mako Family Trophy for first place in Year 13 Physical Education: Simon Clegg.
Bishop Family Plaque for outstanding commitment, dedication and achievement in the Gateway programme: Simon Clegg.
Cooper Family Award for excellence in Tourism: Hope Longstaff.
Kimber Trophy for first in Year 13 Geography: Ethan Parker and Gerome Brotherson.
Cloverlea Trusts Trophy for level three Digital Technology: Blake Howells.
Rodgers Trophy for excellence In senior Mathematics: Julia Howatson.
Stratford Engineering Award for first level two Metal Technology: Ryan Hiestand.
Marion Davis Rosebowl for best allround senior student in Home Economics: Grace Topless.
ITM Award for best product in Year 12 Wood Technology: Teleesha Kelsen.
L.A. Alexander Trust Award: Luke Heine and Ellie Kowalewski.
Sixth Form Art Award for best Year 12 art student: Elaida Alluad.
ITM Award Best Product Year 11 Wood Technology: Troy Howells.
R. McConnochie Trophy for Year 11 Agriculture: Cacia Triggs
Golden Brush Award for best Year 11 art student: Sereima Lum.
Stratford Engineering Award: Zian Nieuwoudt.
Certificate of Excellence in yearr 11 from Deaf Children New Zealand Tamariki Turi O Aotearoa: Joshua Trowbridge.