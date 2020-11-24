Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Stratford Press

Stratford High School senior students celebrate success at prizegiving

3 minutes to read

The Stratford High School senior prizegiving was held earlier this month. Photo/ Jeanette Bell

Stratford Press

The Stratford High School senior prizegiving for Year 11, 12, and 13 students was held earlier this month.

STAY IN THE KNOW. SIGN UP TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTERS HERE.

Major prize list:
2020 Stratford High School PTA Dux medal: Henry Armond.
H.C.Johnson Memorial Challenge Trophy for senior Mathematics and Science: Henry Armond.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented Henry Armond with the 2020 Stratford High School PTA Dux medal. Photo/ Jeanette Bell
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern presented Henry Armond with the 2020 Stratford High School PTA Dux medal. Photo/ Jeanette Bell

Sextus Family Trophy for 2020 Proxime Accessit: Samantha Perrett.
Raewyn Lightoller Accounting Award for commitment, contribution and competency in Year 13 Accounting: Samantha Perrett and Dannielle Reid.
A.H.R. Amess Cup for Year 13 English: Samantha Perrett.
Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award: Simon Clegg.
The Roodbeen Trophy for best all round senior student: Ethan McGrath.
Te Kai Poutama Whetu for top academic senior Māori student: Keren Whareaitu.
Maata W.I Trophy for excellence in senior Fabric Technology: Ella Hussey.
Arnold Cox Cup for outstanding Technology student: Ella Hussey.
Taranaki Mathematics Association Award: Ella Hussey.
Cusack Cup for academic excellence in Year 12: Ella Hussey.
Hermann Family Trophy for best Year 11 academic student: Keisya Gunawan.

The PM presented Samantha Perrett with the Sextus Family Trophy for 2020 Proxime Accessit. Photo/ Jeanette Bell
The PM presented Samantha Perrett with the Sextus Family Trophy for 2020 Proxime Accessit. Photo/ Jeanette Bell

ITM Award for best practical in Year 13 Wood Technology: Joshua Howatson.
Mako Family Trophy for first place in Year 13 Physical Education: Simon Clegg.
Bishop Family Plaque for outstanding commitment, dedication and achievement in the Gateway programme: Simon Clegg.
Cooper Family Award for excellence in Tourism: Hope Longstaff.
Kimber Trophy for first in Year 13 Geography: Ethan Parker and Gerome Brotherson.
Cloverlea Trusts Trophy for level three Digital Technology: Blake Howells.
Rodgers Trophy for excellence In senior Mathematics: Julia Howatson.
Stratford Engineering Award for first level two Metal Technology: Ryan Hiestand.
Marion Davis Rosebowl for best allround senior student in Home Economics: Grace Topless.
ITM Award for best product in Year 12 Wood Technology: Teleesha Kelsen.
L.A. Alexander Trust Award: Luke Heine and Ellie Kowalewski.
Sixth Form Art Award for best Year 12 art student: Elaida Alluad.
ITM Award Best Product Year 11 Wood Technology: Troy Howells.
R. McConnochie Trophy for Year 11 Agriculture: Cacia Triggs
Golden Brush Award for best Year 11 art student: Sereima Lum.
Stratford Engineering Award: Zian Nieuwoudt.
Certificate of Excellence in yearr 11 from Deaf Children New Zealand Tamariki Turi O Aotearoa: Joshua Trowbridge.

Subscribe to Premium