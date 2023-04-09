Stratford High School teacher Melanie Visser and year 13 student Troy Gibbons (16) wearing the school's new Relay for Life shirts. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

When it comes to Taranaki Relay for Life, Stratford High School are fundraising legends, and they have the name and shirts to prove it.

Teacher Melanie Visser says this year the school raised more than $17,000 for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

“The money we raised stays in Taranaki and will help Taranaki families. That’s a very nice feeling.”

This year when school students and staff walked the track for the event, they were wearing new shirts, with their team name Legends written on them.

“CMK sponsored these shirts for us. We also have a banner as well. The name ‘Legends’ come from the people who have spoken to us at past events and have called us legends. We also have had support from New World Stratford that has helped us fundraise this amount.”

Melanie says during the event survivors came and talked to them, which was a touching moment for the school students and staff.

“It was moving to speak to the survivors. The money raised from this event is for such an important charity that helps our region.”

Year 13 student Troy Gibbons, 16, was one of the school’s top fundraisers, raising a total of $1645 for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

“My family have a personal connection towards the organisation so we all pitched in,” Troy said. “My mum also put the details of the donation page on social media and I received a lot of donations from there. I find the donation page is great as it’s accessible and also tells people what their donation will help fund.”

Troy says all of the school played a part in fundraising with pop-up canteens and barbeques organised to help raise funds.

“The school community worked together to raise the money. On the day staff and parents came to help with the organising. "

Melanie says the school is community-focused.

“It’s great that we could help and contribute to the community in a meaningful way. Cancer targets everybody. It doesn’t discriminate and being able to help our community in any way that we can is important. We’re all so proud of the kids here. This year’s participants helped to build on the wonderful vibe we have here at the school.”







