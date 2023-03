Stratford High School celebrated the academic success of its senior students with a special assembly. Photo / Supplied

Stratford High School celebrated academic success on March 8, when students received their scholar certificates at an academic assembly.

The certificates are awarded to students who received an endorsement for their NCEA study overall last year.

To receive an endorsement certificate students, need to get 50 merit or excellence credits overall.

Level one merit endorsement: Lara Abraham, Bryan Adams, Molly Gernhoefer, Jessica Harris, Zara Jackson, Lucas Jacobson, Madi Mattock, Benjamin Parrett, Bailee Robertson, Pippa Waite and Keira Whitehead. Level one excellence endorsement: Ellie Brady, Aidan Campbell, Mackenzie Caskey, Judah Harvey, Maia Hussey, Hannah Kidd, Eva McGeoch, Ryan Nickel, Ciara Staines-Hurley and Cady Webb. Level two merit endorsement: Arabella Barber, Amber Cox, Hollie Eagar, Charlotte Frazier, Troy Gibbons, Xanda Kerr, Anina Loveridge, Kurtis Potroz and Victoria Payne. Excellence endorsement for level 2 students was awarded to Hannah Burroughs, Ryan Johnson, Zoe Pitcher and Heidi Sextus. Level three merit endorsement: Samuel Clothier, Keisya Gunawan, Elysse Kerr and Aidan Renshaw.

Level one subject endorsements: Bryan Adams: merit in English, Molly Gernhoefer: merit in Health, Lukas Hoskins: merit in Mathematics, Phoenix Raroa: merit in Physical Education, Bailee Robertson: merit in Health, Pippa Waite: merit in Agriculture, Liam Watkins: merit in Financial Management, Nathanael Whareaitu: merit in Art, Lleyton Gregory: merit in Science, Jessica Harris: merit in English, Science, Hannah Kidd: merit in Home Economics, Science, Ellie Brady: merit in Financial Management, Home Economics, Science, Madi Mattock: merit in Home Economics, Mathematics, Science, Eva McGeoch: merit in English, Health, Mathematics, Science, Lara Abraham: excellence in Financial Management, Mackenzie Caskey: merit in Science, excellence in Physical Education, Judah Harvey: merit in Mathematics, excellence in Financial Management, Science, Ryan Nickel: merit in Sciencex excellence in Financial Management, Mathematics, Aidan Campbell: merit in English, Geography, Home Economics, Science, excellence in Financial Management, Maia Hussey: Merit in English, Geography, Science; Excellence in Home Economics, Mathematics, Cady Webb: merit in English, Home Economics, Science, excellence in Fabric, Financial Management, Keira Whitehead: merit in Mathematics, Physical Education, Science, excellence in Home Economics, Ciara Staines-Hurley: merit in Drama, English, History, Mathematics, Science, excellence in Financial Management.

Level two subject endorsements: Reuben Barker: merit in Physics, Amber Cox: merit in Agriculture, Xanda Kerr: merit in Chemistry, Physics, Hollie Eagar: merit in Physical Education, English, Zoe Pitcher: merit in History, Biology, English, Kurtis Potroz: merit in Financial Management, English, Matthew Jones: excellence in Financial Management, Kaylen Tattersall: excellence in Art, Troy Gibbons: merit in Financial Management, excellence in History, Charlotte Frazier: merit in Art, excellence in Drama, Hannah Burroughs: merit in Chemistry, Physics, excellence in English, Ryan Johnson: merit in English, excellence in Financial Management, Physics, Heidi Sextus: merit in Chemistry, Mathematics, English, excellence in Physics.

Level three subject endorsements: Quinn Brophy: merit in Physical Education, Alexandra McGeoch: merit in Statistics, Te Awe Ngatai-Turahui: merit in English, Abbey Sextus: merit in Home Economics, Rebekah Hodge: merit in Chemistry, Calculus, History Sam Clothier: merit in Chemistry, English, Keisya Gunawan: merit in Financial Management, Chemistry, Aidan Renshaw: excellence in English, Kelly Armitstead: merit in History, excellence in Home Economics Brooke Pirie: merit in Calculus, Physics, Biology, excellence in Chemistry, Korban Johnson: merit in Financial Management, excellence in Calculus, Chemistry, Physics.

A special mention to Victoria Payne who achieved a merit in NCEA Level 3 English as a year 12 student.