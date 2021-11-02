Stratford Halloween Trail a spook-tacular success as hundreds of tamariki enjoy trick-or-treating

A bridesmaid corpse was one of the scares to be found at Carol Digby's home.

A bridesmaid corpse was one of the scares to be found at Carol Digby's home.

A spook-tacular time was had by all ghosts, ghouls, princesses and pumpkins as hundreds of tamariki explored the Stratford Halloween Trail on Sunday afternoon.

Kylee Lawrence's family dressed themselves and their house up for trick-or-treating.

The trail was organised by Kylee Lawrence and Shannan Young, and Kylie says they are stunned by just how successful the event was.

"We had over 300 tamariki enjoying it on the day, with 31 generous households giving out candy and getting into the spirit and fun of it all."

Subway Stratford and the Stratford Library were two of the scary stops on the trail, with both getting plenty of visits during the afternoon.

Lachlan, 18 months, and Charlie, 3 months, Utton enjoyed trick-or-treating this year.

While there were plenty of scary-looking skeletons and ghastly ghouls walking along the streets, there were also some pretty princesses, perfect pumpkins and the like as well, showing Halloween doesn't have to be frightening to be fun.

Seven-year-old Imogen Woller dressed up as her favourite princess Belle to take her doll Libby trick or treating this year.

Some houses ran out of treats to give out, resulting in quick dashes to local shops from some house witches as they tried to keep up with the sheer volume of trick-or-treaters appearing at their door.

Carol Digby, assisted by her grandchildren, signed up to be a host house, saying they had lots of fun on the day.

"We went through at least 11 large bags of lollies, we started with eight, then had to go out to get more on the day."

A bridesmaid corpse was one of the scares to be found at Carol Digby's home.

While most houses were decorated with a selection of pumpkins, skeletons and the like, others went a bit further, giving a truly spooky experience to those who dared get close.

Carol's house was one of the ones giving a truly immersive Halloween experience, with plenty of screams coming from some of the caregivers accompanying young trick-or- treaters, thanks to Carol's granddaughter Bella dressed as a bridesmaid corpse, terrifying unsuspecting people when she suddenly moved.

A scary witch greeted brave trick-or-treaters at a Brecon Rd house.

In Brecon Rd, one house had a witch welcoming those who dared to step inside the cobweb-filled hallway, where a sneakily set-up jump scare kept the screams coming, prompting the formerly brave trick-or-treaters to run outside, where an equally scary caretaker chased them with a chainsaw.

Kylee says she and Shannan are already looking forward to next year's Halloween trail, but in the meantime plans are already afoot for some Christmas-themed fun for Stratford tamariki.