Stratford Golf Club host national champs

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke, NZVGA secretary Launa Seddon, Stratford Golf Club president Matthew McDonald, and secretary treasurer Vaughan Jones.

Golfers from around the country travelled to Stratford for the 66th New Zealand Veterans Golfers Association (NZVGA) National Championships.

The championships are open to men and women over the age of 50.

The event ran from Monday to Friday last week. Secretary-treasurer Vaughan Jones says the club was pleased to host the event.

"We put in a bid to host it two years ago and we won. We spent two years planning the event. There's been a lot of work into making this happen."

One hundred and thirty-six people from around the country took part in the championships.

"We had 96 men and 40 women. They were mainly from the North Island with some players from the South Island."

He says hosting the event was 'great' for Stratford.

"We have had 40 campervans turn up. All the players are avid golfers and have been playing for years."

Stratford Golf Club president Matthew McDonald says the help of sponsors made the event possible.

"We're very thankful for the sponsors who helped make this happen."

NZVGA secretary Launa Seddon says the championships were well organised.

"The Stratford Golf Club had done a great job of organising the event."

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke says it was 'fantastic' to have the significant national event in Stratford.

"It was a great chance to show our visitors some old-fashioned hospitality."

Results:

Best Gross Ladies: Ann Braithwaite, runner-up Claire Tippett

Best Net Ladies: Gretchen Potter, runner-up Sharon Buchanan

Best Stableford Ladies: Josie Keegan, runner-up Sally Kwon

Men's Champion Seniors: Darryl Baird

Men's Champion Senior Reserves: Richard Tippett

Men's Intermediate Champion: Brian Erickson

Men's Intermediate Reserves: Mark Benjamin

Men's Junior Champion: Barry Knowles

Men's Junior Reserves: Harley Simpson