Lara Abraham, 16, and Charlotte North, 15, received their Peak Award. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

Two Stratford rangers are halfway to achieving the highest award in the GirlGuiding programme.

Lara Abraham, 16, and Charlotte North, 15, received the Peak Award, given to rangers who have obtained their Pathway badge, which requires them to undertake certificates in leadership, safety, outdoors skills and advocacy as well as make their promise to be a ranger.

They must also complete six interest certificates ranging from cooking to the outdoors. Lara says they have to complete eight activities per interest certificate.

To celebrate receiving the award, Lara says she and Charlotte went to Wilkies Pools.

“Everyone from the Stratford Girl Guides was there. It was pretty awesome. As we received the Peak Award, which symbolises a mountain we thought it made sense to go up there to celebrate.”

Charlotte and Lara both joined the Stratford Girl Guides in 2017. Charlotte says she likes that she and Lara achieved the Peak Award together.

“We’ve grown up together which is pretty cool to think about.”

To achieve the Peak Award, Rangers have to complete a minimum of 15 hours of community service. Lara says she has completed 42 hours of community service.

“I have the green badge which I received for 15 hours of community service and the yellow badge which marks 42 hours of community service. I have helped with Relay For Life and I’m part of my school’s Students Against Drunk Driving Group.

“Together Charlotte and I both help run the activities at Girl Guides every week. In the past, we’ve both volunteered our time to help The Scratching Post and we both volunteered at the Oxfam Trailwalker in 2021. I’m working on my next badge for 72 hours of community service.”

Charlotte currently has the green badge and is working on the yellow badge.

“I’m aiming to spend some time volunteering at one of the local op-shops.”

The next step for the Rangers is completing the Queen’s Guide award. To do this, they have to complete 12 interest certificates, complete community service work and complete a special activity aimed at challenging the rangers to be their best selves.

Leonie Spalding, Girlguiding leader in Stratford, says she is proud of the Rangers’ efforts.

"They've worked really hard to get to this and we're excited to support them in their efforts of achieving the Queen's Guide Award."












