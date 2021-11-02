Stratford gardener Shirley Greenhill spreads Christmas cheer during Taranaki Garden Festival

Shirley Greenhill with some of the wreaths she has made.

A Stratford gardener is spreading Christmas cheer during this year's Taranaki Garden Festival.

Long-time entrant of the festival Shirley Greenhill is selling Christmas wreaths as part of her entry in this year's festival.

She has entered the garden festival since it first started.

"I've never missed a year. I was initially on Hamlet St. I'm on Cassandra St now."

Shirley made the wreaths during this year's Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown.

"It was something to fill the days and I had all the material lying around. They're festive and lovely Christmas decorations, perfect to hang on your door. In total, I have made 15 wreaths and 12 Christmas balls."

It was Shirley's first time making Christmas wreaths.

"A lot of hours went into it but I really enjoyed the process. It was a lot of work using a lot of materials but they look really nice."

Shirley used natural materials to make the wreaths.

"I had dried material from the garden and I've used pine cones and other natural materials to make them."

Shirley's garden on Cassandra St, Stratford, is open as part of the festival. The festival runs until November 7.