Stratford Football: Teams have mixed fortunes in weekend fixtures

Talia Hinz attacks the opposition for the ball. Photo/ Supplied

The Honda Hub Youth teams had mixed fortunes over the weekend.

The Under-18s lost 8-1 to Francis Douglas Lasallians, with Corbyn Macbeth player of the day.

The Under-15s collected another win in a 17-goal thriller against NPBHS Trojans. The final score was 10-7 to the Stratford side with seven goals to Conor Dew, Blake Robinson and Talia Hinz, and Tawera McFaull.

The McDonald Real Estate Men's first team hosted Hawera and made it three wins against the Southerners for the year with a 5-1 victory.

Will Kinaston gave Stratford a 1-nil lead at halftime, but the second half belonged to Luke Snellgrove with the sharpshooter finding the net four times to complete the rout in the rain.

The Tungsten Legal Women travelled to Eltham to continue the friendly rivalry, fielding different teams every week was continuing to prove a challenge for the girls.

There were opportunities on offer and Lorna Hobo, making her second appearance for the year, found the net to score the opening goal and only score of the first half.

After the break Eltham rallied scoring midway through the half, Estella Van Der Lee replied with a ranged effort that looked to be the winner but tenaciously, Eltham struck in the dying moments to secure a point from the fixture.

Player of the day was Lorna Hobo with honourable mentions to Neisha Triggs and Keisha Lewis.