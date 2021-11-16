Stratford Football: Team celebrates end of season with final game and prizegiving

The Taranaki Federation Talent Centre under 12 girls' team. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki Federation Talent Centre under 12 girls' team ended their season on a high in their tournament in Hawke's Bay.

Coach John Gray felt they exceeded expectations and was really proud of what they put on the park.

After an initially slow start, they went through their group unbeaten with a draw and then two wins to play the other top of the group team in the final.

This match against Whanganui ended in a 10-all draw with the Taranaki Girls losing 3-1 on penalty kicks.

Coach John felt Kirsty Stoneman and Bailee Egan-Gray had very strong tournaments. Kirsty bolstered the defence after a season fraught with injury and Bailee with two goals and an assist, that being said players of the tournament were Abigail Williamson and Hayley Sulzberger.

Hayley is the goalkeeper and only conceded one goal all tournament when was a penalty kick and then made an excellent save in the shootout.

Prizegiving took place after the final.

Key prize winners:

Coach John's Pick: Samantha Hearn-Powers

Coach Zac's Pick: Mia Burgess

Players Player: Sanna and Zoe Mackenzie

Most Improved: Andie French

Most Valuable Player: Bailee Egan-Gray