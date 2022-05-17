The Tungsten Legal Women won the Duchess Cup over the weekend. Photo/ Supplied

It was a cup weekend for McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC.

The Tungsten Legal Women hosted Eltham in the Duchess Cup, with the teams locked at 1-all.

After 120 minutes the match went to spot-kicks. Stratford won 4-3 in the shootout.

Another great game from Vann Triggs in goal, but the player of the day was split between Cacia Triggs in attack, Zoe Reader in defence and Brylee Jenkins who scored in regular time and took the winning penalty.

The McDonald Real Estate First team hosted Waitara in the Nimmos Cup.

Stratford won the match 4-2 with the goals shared between, Daniel Drummond, Levi Foster, Brody Savage and Ash Reddy.

Man of the match was Levi Foster but there were impressive performances all around with special mention to Captain Dale Harris returning from injury.

The 9th-grade girls' side was at home vs Welbourn and played a perfect match although losing 7-3. Player of the day was Mila Evans for some outstanding moments.