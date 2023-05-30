The Stratford Flyers Swim Squad had nine Taranaki representatives swim at the recent National Division Two age groups in Wellington.
The team trained hard and was rewarded with awesome results.
Results:
Koby Agent, 13 yrs - Silver 100-metre and 200m butterfly
Samara Agent, 16-18 yrs - Silver 50m and 200m backstroke
Meila Gwiazdzinski, 14yrs - Gold 200m and 400m freestyle, bronze 100m breaststroke
Anahera Martin, 15yrs - Gold 50m breaststroke, silver 100m breaststroke, 200m backstroke, 200m freestyle
Lexi Hancock, 13yrs - 6th 400m medley, 10th 50m and 100m freestyle
Madeline Hobo, 14yrs - 5th 1500m, 6th 800m freestyle
Jayda Hancock, 16-18yrs - 6th 50m, 100m breaststroke, 7th 200m breaststroke
James Willson, 13 yrs - 4th 50m and 100m backstroke (qualified for NZ Springs’ two races), 5th 200m backstroke
Libby Keenan 13yrs - 14th 800m freestyle.
The team now has the annual two-week break before training resumes in June.