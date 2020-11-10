Stratford firefighter Simon Oliver holds boot camp to raise funds for charity

From left: Volunteer firefighters Dylan Iremonger, Simon Oliver and Bailey Erickson completed the boot camp.

A Stratford firefighter ran a boot camp over the weekend to raise funds for a national charity.

Simon Oliver is taking part in this year's 2020 Firefighter Sky Tower Stair challenge on November 21, raising funds for Leukemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand (LBC).

Simon has been a firefighter for five years. He served the New Plymouth West Fire Brigade for two years and is now a member of the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade.

Simon has participated in the challenge three times. In 2016, Simon raised $14,500, $25,000 the year after and $12,500 in 2018.

On Saturday, November 7, Simon Oliver ran the boot camp to raise funds for the charity. Simon has currently raised $5,700.

"I've talked to people affected by cancer and what I'm doing is nothing compared to what they've gone through. I'm just wanting to help those people and every bit helps."

■ To donate visit firefightersclimb.org.nz and search for Simon Oliver.