Stratford event allows people to work on their basketball skills and get vaccinated

Sidney Adams, 7, won a hat for playing a good game of basketball.

Basketballers had the chance to perfect their skills and get vaccinated over the weekend.

On Friday the Taranaki Steelformers Mountainairs were in Stratford for their vaccination weekend. For the event, people could play three on three and if they chose to, get their Covid-19 vaccination courtside. They also had the chance to talk to some of the Taranaki Mountainairs players.

Taranaki District Health Board communication lead for the Taranaki Covid-19 vaccination programme Polly Catlin-Maybury says the three-on-three games were a way to comply with Covid-19 regulations.

"It's about having fun and keeping safe."

Stratford hosted one of the events during the weekend, with other events taking place in Hāwera, New Plymouth, Ōpunake and Waitara.

Kahu Ngeru (left) and Peyton Nelson, both 14, and Lani Rova, 13.

Polly says the events were aimed at the 12-15 age group.

"That age group has shown to have the slowest uptake of getting the vaccine. This event's aim is about having fun and if people choose to, they have the opportunity to get vaccinated and talk through their concerns and queries with a professional."

She says she's pleased people took the opportunity to get vaccinated at the events.

"In total, 53 people were vaccinated at the basketball events over the weekend."

With plenty of kai and spot prizes available, Polly says the event was a perfect way for people to unwind.

"Last year has been quite hard for a lot of people. Kids have had to go along with things. With a lot of their activities and sports cancelled, our tamariki have missed out. People are missing the opportunity to have fun so the Taranaki District Health Board and Taranaki Steelformers Mountainairs have worked together to create something for the kids where they can get together with their mates and have fun."

Taranaki Steelformers Mountainairs player Latrell Teka-Wall joined in for a game of three on three.

Sidney Adams, 7, enjoyed playing basketball.

"I had so much fun and I even won a hat for having a good game."

Sidney says he likes basketball.

"I really like watching basketball. I like watching the Taranaki Mountainairs and NBA. My favourite NBA player is Steph Curry."

Kahu Ngeru and Peyton Nelson, both 14, and Lani Rova, 13, were in a team for the basketball games.

The event provided the chance for people to get vaccinated and have some fun.

Kahu says they enjoy playing basketball together.

"It's a pretty fun sport to play."

Lani says the games were fast paced and fun.

"We all really liked the games."

Polly says it's important to get vaccinated so people can have a great summer.

"We need to get vaccinated so we can carry on and have a great Taranaki summer."