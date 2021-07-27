Stratford Eltham rugby team gets first combined title

The Streltham team won the game 10-7 against New Plymouth Old Boys. Photo / Supplied

On July 17, the Stratford Eltham under-21 rugby team headed to Inglewood for the big finals day against New Plymouth Old Boys (NPOB).

In what can only be described as horrific conditions, things did not start well with the loss of the coin toss meaning Stratford Eltham had the wind the first half.

Then within the first five minutes, captain and influential leader Ethan Martin went down hurting his ankle.

After a re-juggle in the lineouts to replace Ethan, the lads piled on the pressure to maintain field position for the first 30 minutes of the half.

With critical errors at the wrong time meaning they had no points to show after the 30- minute mark and a huge tailwind it was fair to say the coaches and supporters' heart rates were not healthy.

Up stepped Brendon Coupe, on a hot streak of form after returning to first-five, to create a try from nothing after never giving up on the play.

The match took place at Inglewood's TET Stadium and Events Centre. Photo / Supplied

With the conversion unsuccessful, the halftime score was 5-0 to Streltham.

Halftime chat was based around defence. The team took on board the chat and held strong for 15 minutes until NPOB scored and converted, taking the game to 7-5, where it stayed until last play.

A forwards-dominated game (like any good game) was taken to the next level when they slowly inched their way down town to be within 10m of the NPOB line for the first time all half.

The whole sideline ended up in the middle of the field cheering the team home, and home they got.

With a short-side dash between Campbell Moore and Blake Hereora, Blake getting the treats, 10-7 to Stratford Eltham and time up. The crowd went wild.

Player of the Day went to Shannon Haenga, with another huge performance at centre.

Huge effort from all the team this season wining 15 of 16 games, in doing so becoming the first Stratford under-21 team to hold the cup (under-19s last winning it in 1995) and Eltham last winning the under-21s in 1992.