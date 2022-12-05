Joe Smith (11) competing in the novice shearing event. Photo / Supplied

While most people focus on one competition this wasn’t the case for one Stratford boy, entering two competitions at the Stratford A&P Show.

Joe Smith (11) went from yarding sheep to shearing them at the show, while competing in both the Dog Trials and the Novice Shearing competition.

Joe and his farm dog Gem competed at the Stratford A&P Show. On Saturday Joe and Gem tackled the dog trials, driving through obstacles and yarding sheep.

After he had competed in the dog trials, Joe then swapped his dog for a pair of clippers and took part in the novice shearing event.

Joe Smith (11) and his farm dog Gem. Photo / Supplied

Joe competed against local shearers and shearers from across the world, including one from Ireland.

Joe was second in the event. He received 28.35 points, with first place going to Paddy Dunne from Wicklow, Ireland, receiving 28.05 points. Third place was Anthony Smailes from Hāwera with 59.75 points.

His luck didn’t stop there. Christmas came early for Joe when he won the spot prize of a Lister Skorpion Handpiece.

The handpiece, donated by the Stratford Shearing Committee, was won by Joe as he was one of 18 local shearers who competed on the day.



