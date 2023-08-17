Luci was one of two Youth Citizen Award recipients this year.

One of this year’s two Stratford District Youth Citizen Award recipients was formally presented with her award at a special assembly last week.

Taranaki Diocesan School student Luciana (Luci) Haami had been unable to attend the Citizen Award presentation hosted by Council at the start of the month, as she was away from Stratford visiting the University of Otago at the time.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke says it was important Luci’s “impressive achievement” was recognised formally and in public.

“So we asked the school if they could help with it, and hold a special assembly during for Luci.”

Acting principal Maria Taylor says she was delighted to be able to help celebrate Luci’s award, with a formal assembly for her held as part of the school’s St Mary’s Day celebration on Wednesday, August 16.

Maria says Luci’s award is well-deserved.

“When Luci first came to Taranaki Dio as a Year 9 student she wasn’t just a sweet and courteous teenager; she was already a strong young person showing self-confidence without being arrogant. She had a fierce sense of competition mixed with gentle consideration for others. She was respectful but not subservient. In short, she showed leadership, initiative and a sense of self-worth that others tried to emulate. During the five years she has been part of our Dio family, Luci has taken every opportunity and honed her natural attributes both on the sporting field and in other aspects of her life. We are so proud of her achievement in being awarded the Youth Citizen award – an award which she so richly deserves.”

Luci’s family were invited to attend the assembly, during which a video was played of an interview between Mayor Volzke and Luci, discussing her numerous achievements resulting in her successful nomination for the award.

As one of the youngest players to have debuted for the Taranaki Whio, playing in the Farrah Palmer Cup, her rugby skills are clearly impressive, a fact not unnoticed by scouts. She has played for the New Zealand Māori Under 18 women, and also plays for Inglewood, as well as having played in the Taranaki Under 16 and Under 18 teams over the years.

When not playing rugby or training, Luci is kaitiaki of the school’s Kapa Haka Roopu and has twice received the school’s Mana Wāhine Award, which recognises an outstanding Māori student at the school each year.

Mayor Volzke presented Luci with a bouquet of flowers as well as the award itself, congratulating her on her “impressive achievements”.

“She’s done some very very cool things ... in sports but also academically and culturally with kapa haka.”

Given her success in rugby, she is probably now only two world cups away from playing for New Zealand, he added.

Luci said she was honoured to have been nominated and selected to receive the award.

“I can’t take all the credit for this award. There are so many people in my life that have made me the person I am.”

Those people included family and friends, she said.

“And all of you here in the chapel. Every day we have conversations, we do things together that make me a better person.”



