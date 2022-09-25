Candidates (L-R) Vaughan Jones, Grant Boyde, Amanda Harris and Steve Beck faced questions from the audience on the night. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Candidates (L-R) Vaughan Jones, Grant Boyde, Amanda Harris and Steve Beck faced questions from the audience on the night. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Four out of five candidates for the four seats on Stratford District Council's Rural Ward were present at a 'Meet the Candidates' evening in Toko on Tuesday.

Steve Beck, Grant Boyde, Amanda Harris and Vaughan Jones faced questions from MC Jessie Waite as well as members of the audience on the night.

The fifth candidate, Nicole McDonald, put in her apologies for missing the evening, but supplied the organisers with a written statement about herself to be read out at the meeting.

"I am a local business owner and currently live on a farm in Eltham [...] When I am elected I will have an open door policy [...] I believe Stratford is a great place to live and raise a family, having been raised here myself."

Introducing himself to the audience, Steve Beck said most people already knew him, as he had farmed in the area for over 40 years. Those who did know him would know he wasn't politically correct, he added.

"I'm guided by facts and common sense. We are all equal, but not all on the same page."

He would, he added, rather listen to what farmers thought about Council issues than "so-called experts".

"I do not support Central Government's Three Waters takeover."

Amanda Harris said she felt having served one term already as a rural councillor wasn't enough, and she wanted to continue representing her community.

"I'm approachable and community-minded. I live in the community, my family live in the community; I know what the community wants."

Grant Boyde spoke next, saying he brought common sense, governance and business experience to the table, as well as strong advocacy skills.

"We set our own destiny and we champion our own future," he said, adding he believed in "always taking the community voice into discussions".

Vaughan Jones started his introduction by saying he wasn't one for polished speeches.

"I'm not a PR person."

However, he was a person who took his time to listen, he said.

"I go to Council and I listen. I don't make decisions until I have heard all the information."

After introducing themselves, the four candidates faced questions covering a range of topics, both from MC Jessie Waite and members of the audience present.

Topics covered ranged from climate change to candidates' top priorities, speed limits on rural roads, and how they planned to stay connected with those they would represent at the Council table.

Despite the serious topics, the four candidates were all relaxed as they faced audience questions on the night. Audience members also had the chance to meet the candidates more informally over a hot drink and light refreshments at the end of the event. Some audience members also took the opportunity to meet and talk to some of the Stratford Ward Taranaki Regional Council candidates, with Andrew Wood, Alan Jamieson and Mary Bourke all in the audience on the night.

Voters will also be able to find out more about their Taranaki Regional Council candidates at an event in Stratford this week, organised by Federated Farmers.