The damaged bridge on Puniwhakau Rd has angered councillors who are frustrated that no one has claimed responsibility for causing it.

“It’s a bloody disgrace.”

Stratford District councillor Grant Boyde didn’t mince his words at the council’s May policy and services committee meeting when it came to a damaged bridge on Puniwhakau Rd.

Referring to the monthly report from the council’s assets department, which contained a section labelled “damage by forestry activity”, Boyde said roading damage from forestry was costing ratepayers.

“It’s totally unacceptable. Why are our ratepayers paying for the negligence of one company or person?”

It wasn’t the first time that specific bridge had been damaged, councillors were told.

Steve Bowden, Stratford District Council (SDC) roading manager, said the bridge had been damaged twice in 2022, in two instances just three weeks apart. In those instances the ratepayer had picked up the bill as well he said, as no one had admitted to causing the damage.

“We can’t prove who did it,” he said, in answer to a question from Boyde as to why Council didn’t charge the people responsible.

“Well, we know it wasn’t a rally car or a Ford Cortina that caused it,” said Boyde.

“It’s forestry, we know that.”

Knowing the type of business wasn’t enough, said Bowden, they needed to know which company, and none had come forward.

Councillor Amanda Harris said she had the same frustrations as Boyde regarding forestry damage to rural roads.

“I can’t repeat what I first wrote in my notes.”

It was vandalism, she said, and was costing ratepayers dearly.

“I know I am preaching to the converted here, but it’s not an isolated incident.”

Forestry companies and contractors all had insurance, she said, so should own up and pay for the damage they caused.

A second photo in the report showed damage to a retaining wall and a section of road on Matau Rd. This damage, said Bowden, was being paid for by a forestry management company who had caused the damage and had informed council of it.

“It’s very much appreciated when someone takes responsibility for the damage caused.”

Not only did it mean the impact on ratepayers was lessened, he said, but it also meant damage was able to be assessed and fixed quickly.

“It also enables a more collaborative effort to avoid a repeat of the incident.”

Bowden said the repair cost for the latest damage to the Puniwhakau Rd bridge was likely to be in the range of $150 - $200K, which would impact ratepayers.

“We’ve easily spent between $2 and $2.5m in the last three years on repairing damage to roads caused by forestry. For Puniwhakau Rd alone, we have spent $1.4m in the last three years on maintenance and repairing the road.”

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the chief executive of Stratford District Council.

