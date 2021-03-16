Stratford District councillors decline opportunity to bring Māori representation discussion forward

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke said he was disappointed by the decision to keep to the original time frame and not bring it forward.

Stratford mayor Neil Volzke found little support around the council table last week when he asked elected members if they wanted to reconsider the establishment of a Māori ward in the district in time for the 2022 elections.

He raised the issue in his district mayor's report, presented to councillors as part of the March ordinary meeting.

Volzke said a recent change to the Local Electoral Act (LEA), which removed the poll option from the process for councils to establish Māori wards and constituencies, meant councils across New Zealand could decide whether to have Māori wards at their next elections without the prospect of a public initiated poll looming ahead of them.

He said an extension to the original time frame when it came making a decision, meant council now had more time to consider it.

In August last year, councillors voted in favour of not reviewing Māori representation in time for the next election in 2022, but rather to give it further consideration in preparation for a decision.

At the time, councillor Peter Dalziel spoke in favour of Māori representation on council, saying he felt there was still racial prejudice in the community. He said while he was aware the idea could get "shot down" by way of the potential of a poll against it, it was worth a try.

At last week's meeting Volzke reminded elected members of their original decision, but said the changes now meant they could look at revisiting it. If they wanted to do so, they would need to request a decision report to be brought to the next Policy and Services meeting in order to meet the timeframe.

"So now the rules have changed, do you wish to revisit it, or are you happy to stick with the decision you made last year?"

Deputy mayor Alan Jamieson said he had not changed his mind.

"In August last year we decided we would consult with iwi to get an idea of their thoughts, I am still of the opinion we need to do that, to consult with iwi first, so I think we should stay on the path we are on."

Dalziel disagreed.

"I am all for revisiting this question, I think leaving the decision for another three years is unnecessary. We can get the consultation done in the new time frame we have."

That opinion was supported by councillor Min McKay, who said the consultation with iwi was already happening.

"We have heard how iwi feel about Māori wards and I think we are in a good place to have the discussion now."

Volzke said he thought the new timeframe gave them enough opportunity to consult and make the decision in time.

Councillor Jono Erwood spoke against changing from last year's decision.

"I think if we bring it forward the consultation will be rushed and put pressure on staff."

Councillor McKay put a motion forward, proposing a decision report be brought to the next Policy and Services Committee meeting to allow council to revisit the earlier discussion regarding the establishment of a Māori ward in time for the 2022 elections but the motion was lost with only herself, the mayor, and councillors Amanda Harris and Peter Dalziel voting in favour.

Speaking after the meeting, Mayor Volzke said he was disappointed with the outcome.

He said while he agreed with the original decision made last year, he felt the legislation change alongside the longer time frame provided an opportunity to revisit the discussion in time for the next election.

"Over the past six months we have been talking with iwi and now have a better understanding of iwi aspirations regarding representation and how it might look in Stratford. These conversations could have informed any potential discussion now and enabled us to make a final decision in time for the 2022 election.

"Sadly, with the lack of support for Councillor McKay's motion, this will not be reviewed until 2024 now, which seems a long time to wait."

