A proposed rates increase for Stratford District Council ratepayers may be more than double the amount proposed for the year in the 2021-31 Long Term Plan, but it is “a lot less than it could have been”, says District Mayor Neil Volzke.

Neil says councillors and council officers alike have put in “countless hours” working on it, after starting with a predicted rise of 16.5 per cent earlier in the year when conversations on the Annual Plan 2023/24 began.

“We’ve spent a long time closely inspecting budget lines and user fees with council staff to see where savings can be made and additional revenue gained.”

The proposed rates increase in the draft Annual Plan 2023/24 which is now out for consultation is 8.91 per cent as opposed to the original rates increase of 4.23 per cent set out for the year (year three) in the 2021-31 Long Term Plan (LTP).

At last Tuesday’s council meeting, elected members made a few final tweaks to the draft annual plan before approving it to be released for public feedback.

Before releasing it, councillors settled on an increase to the Forestry Differential Roading Rate, after hearing from council staff that a number of new properties had been since identified as being used for forestry, meaning the cost would be spread out across a larger number of properties.

A report from Tiffany Radich, corporate services director, stated planned maintenance work on the district’s roads had had to be sacrificed due to a “significant” cost for remedying roads damaged by logging trucks of $975,225 in the year to date.

The targeted rate was introduced last year and set at a rate to collect $100,000 in total from the targeted properties, meaning a forestry property valued at $1 million would pay a total of $6910.90 towards the roading targeted rate, while a non-forestry property of the same value would pay $983.30 towards the rate.

On Tuesday, elected members agreed to increase the rate to collect a total of $250,000 total from targeted properties meaning a forestry property valued at $1m would pay a total of $8696.97 towards the roading targeted rate.

“It bloody concerns me,” said councillor Grant Boyde, about the road damage caused by logging trucks.

“Every ratepayer should not be funding it,” he added, stating his support for the targeted rate to increase to $250,000.

Put to the vote, the resolution was passed with all elected members present voting in favour. Councillor Matt Watt was absent.

“He is currently in America,” said the mayor, noting a leave of absence had been given.

The draft annual plan also includes increases to some fees and charges set by council, as well as the introduction of some new fees as well.

Increased fees are proposed for a range of areas including dog control which has proposed increases for dog registration of $25.30 for urban dogs when paid by due date and $6.30 for rural dogs. An increase of $10 is also proposed for both the application fee for an urban multiple dog licence, taking it from a current fee of $60 to $70, and for the annual renewal, currently set at $30 with a planned increase to $40. Impounding fees are not set to rise however.

The only library fee set to increase is for inter-loans, where books are borrowed from libraries outside of Stratford and South Taranaki. A $2 increase is proposed on the current charge of $10.

Ratepayers wanted a printed copy of council documents such as the annual plan will face increased costs in the future as well. Currently charged at $20 for a copy of the Annual Plan and $40 for the Long Term Plan, both publication costs are set to increase to $50 each.

Changes are also proposed for users of Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre. Currently caregivers of children under 8 years old are admitted free of charge, but elected members are seeking to increase that charge to being 50 per cent of a standard adult entry fee. A lane hire to be charged to external swim school providers is also proposed, with a suggested hourly rate of $20 per lane.

Neil says with earlier conversations around this topic having been reported on, people have already begun voicing their opinion about the proposed changes.

“I am well aware one of the more contentious issues will be the proposed changes to the pool fee structure, and we have already received informal feedback on this. I encourage people to take the opportunity to provide their feedback through the online feedback form to ensure their voice is heard.”

Neil says he appreciates no one in the community wants their rates to increase.

“We’re very aware of the cost-of-living burden on our community. Much like the increases we all see at the supermarket checkout, council is seeing this inflation pressure in our day-to-day service delivery as well. Unfortunately a significant portion of this is out of our control. It’s our role to make changes and savings where possible without sacrificing the work needed to create a district that people want to live, work, play and invest in.”

Disclaimer: Editor Ilona Hanne is married to the CEO of Stratford District Council











