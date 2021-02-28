Stratford District Council criticised for consultation timing

One of the submissions was withdrawn before the hearing.

Putting a draft bylaw out for public consultation over the Christmas period was "either gross negligence or malicious oversight", argued one submitter on the Stratford District Council advertising signs bylaw.

That submission, made on behalf of the Stratford Business Association (SBA) by chairman Matthew Dimock, was later withdrawn before a public hearing for councillors to hear submissions on the bylaw took place last week.

Speaking by phone after the hearing, Matthew said while he had made the submission as SBA chairman, he later realised not all SBA members were of the same opinion.

"Not all members agreed so it wasn't fair to leave it in so I withdrew it as it was too late to amend it."

His own opinion on the timing hasn't changed however, he says.

"I personally just think the timing was a bit rubbish. A signage bylaw impacts retail businesses, and during half of the consultation period council wasn't even open, making it impossible to ask for any clarification on the wording."

He says it would also have been helpful if the draft bylaw was put out with a clearer explanation of what was being changed from the previous one.

"It wasn't made easy for people to find out what the proposed changes were, which, given it was put out at a time when businesses were all going to be busy with Christmas sales, made it even harder for any business to have time to understand the draft bylaw and then make submissions."

While the submission was withdrawn, it remained in the agenda for the hearing as it was a matter of public record, elected members were told when the hearing began.

Of the other three submissions received, one other also questioned the timing of the consultation period. Matthew McDonald, of Matthew & Co Real Estate, said the timing was "poor community engagement" in his written submission.

"To review and consult with the business community right on Christmas, at the busiest time of their year and closing, when most are only returning from annual leave, is poor practice."

Council CEO Sven Hanne told elected members the timing was necessary as the bylaw would otherwise have lapsed. Council officers do normally avoid such timing issues he said, but at times it was unavoidable.

At the hearing, councillor Grant Boyde said he understood the point regarding timing.

"I certainly can see his point regarding timing. It is something we need to take on board, but with Covid-19 etcetera we needed to be pumping these things out."

Councillor John Sandford disagreed, saying people had made submissions regardless.

"Most people are busy all year. At the end of the day we got it out and got it done."

"It could be argued more people could have given feedback had the timing been different," countered councillor Dalziel.

After considering the three submissions before them at the meeting, elected members agreed to adopt the Control of Advertising Signs Bylaw with some minor changes in response to the submissions received. The bylaw will come into effect on March 12 this year.

