Stratford District Council Citizen's Awards: Michael Walsh always gives a helping hand

Michael Walsh has been described as being a real asset to the many clubs and groups he has given his time to.

They say charity begins at home, so perhaps it isn't surprising Michael Walsh has spent over two decades on the board of Marire Home, the place where he was born himself.

When Michael was born, Marire was the private hospital run by doctors Doris and Bill Gordon, but since 1969 it has been a residential rest home for the elderly.

Michael was shoulder tapped by a fellow congregant at the Church of the Immaculate Conception to join the board of Marire Home in 1998. He accepted, becoming board chairman in 2005, a position he still holds today.

He is also involved with AgeCare Central, becoming a director in 2008 and is currently deputy chairman of the AgeCare Central board.

Michael is a man of faith and has been involved with the Church of the Immaculate Conception all his life, holding a number of roles within the church from finance committee to parish council as well as project managing the entire presbytery build.

He is also project manager of church facilities, responsible for the maintenance of both the Stratford and Eltham Catholic churches. He's not the kind of person to do that all from a desk either, Michael is often to be found doing maintenance work himself on the buildings and grounds.

While these roles already keep him incredibly busy, Michael always finds time for golf, and once again doesn't stop at just enjoying the sport.

He has been a member of Stratford Golf Club for over 55 years, receiving life membership of the club in 2008. He has served as club president at times and volunteers as course convenor, meaning he and his old farm tractor have clocked up many hours ensuring the grounds are in perfect shape.

His passion for and commitment to the sport led to him being invited to join the Taranaki division of the Eagles Golfing Society. As a national group this charitable society has contributed over $5 million to the Halberg Disability Sports Foundation through their regional Eagles Charity Golf Days.

Michael spent many years farming on Bird Rd, and served as chairman of the Bird Road School board for some time as well as holding both chair and secretary roles on the Skinner Road Hall committee.

In later years, Michael was involved in the sale of the hall and its subsequent relocation to the A&P Showgrounds where it still stands today.

Michael says he enjoys getting stuck in with projects and getting things done.

"I'm just lucky I have the time and health to do it."