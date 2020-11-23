Stratford District Council calls for donations for Christmas Gift Appeal

Stratford District Council is asking residents to donate gifts and bring a little extra joy to local families in need.

Christmas is fast approaching and Stratford District Council is once again asking residents to donate gifts and bring a little extra joy to some of our local families in need.

The Mayoral Christmas Gift Appeal is a tradition in Stratford encouraging local residents to donate new or pre-loved toys and gifts in good condition.

Mayor Neil Volzke says Christmas can be a difficult time and this year with Covid-19 it hasn't been made any easier.

"This year in particular has been difficult for many in our community and some may find themselves in a more challenging position than previous years," he says.

"The generosity and response of Stratford residents is always outstanding and I know this appeal will continue to show how caring our community really is. The appeal has become a popular display of community generosity as the donated gifts collect under the tree at the council's Service Centre throughout December."

Items needed include gifts suitable for older people and teenagers, hard toys such as wooden or plastic made (rather than soft toys like teddy bears), hygiene products, and food is useful. Cash donations are also welcome which will be used to purchase gifts to help top up the donated goods received.

Donations can be made under the Christmas tree at council's Service Centre on Miranda St, or at the Stratford Library from Tuesday, December 1 and will be accepted up until December 16.

Confidential nominations of families and individuals can be made in writing and addressed to: Community Development Officer, Stratford District Council, PO Box 320, Miranda St, Stratford 4352. Nominations close Monday, December 7.