Stratford District Citizens Awards: Raewyn Rooney - the daffodil lady with hay fever

Raewyn Rooney's award recognises her many years of service to a variety of groups and clubs. Photo / Ilona Hanne

When it comes to helping her community, Raewyn Rooney's dedication is not to be sneezed at, unless you have hay fever like her.

It's certainly ironic the woman whose name is practically synonymous with Stratford Daffodil Day is, in fact, allergic to flowers.

Despite fits of sneezing, itchy eyes and general hay fever symptoms flaring up around the daffodils, Raewyn doesn't let that stop her being involved with the Taranaki Cancer Society's annual Daffodil Day fundraiser in Stratford.

For the past 22 years she has been a tireless volunteer, serving on the committee, selling merchandise, raffle tickets and helping every way she can.

Over the years, Stratford Daffodil Day has grown substantially, she says.

"When we first started we were raising around $4000 and now we can get up to $22,000 just in Stratford."

Daffodil Day isn't the only way Raewyn supports the Taranaki Cancer Society, she has also been involved with Relay for Life for over a decade as well as organising golf fundraisers for the society as well. Volunteering to help the society is "easy", she says.

"They make you feel appreciated. I had been volunteering for them for a year when my mother-in-law passed away with cancer so that helped motivate me to stay volunteering. We've also had other cancer in the family, including myself, so I wanted to help fundraise and make a difference for all those impacted by cancer."

Raewyn says helping others has been part of her life for a long time.

"I joined the Brownies then and that was about helping people too, so since I was 5, I have been doing things to help others."

Raewyn has served on the both Avon School and Stratford High School boards. She also got involved with the teen parent unit attached to the high school, advocating for change.

"The way it was being run at the time wasn't conducive to learning or parenting. I got so sad seeing mums at one end of town and their babies at the other, it was clear change was needed."

Raewyn says she was proud to be at the opening of the new teen parent unit 11 years ago, with babies and parents in the same place.

Over the years, Raewyn has also volunteered her time with a wide range of clubs and groups, from the Stratford Marching Club to coaching netball, basketball, and soccer as well as helping with Neighbourhood Watch and delivering church newsletters. She says she thinks everyone should volunteer in some way.

"I love supporting people. If everyone had an opportunity to do a small bit of volunteer work they would feel the benefit I get and want to keep doing it."