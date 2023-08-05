Schools and ECE centres are being asked to mark Daffodil Day this year with as much yellow-themed arts, dress-ups and other activities as possible. Photo / Unsplash

Schools and ECE centres are being asked to mark Daffodil Day this year with as much yellow-themed arts, dress-ups and other activities as possible. Photo / Unsplash

Lisa Russell is hoping to see a sea of yellow at schools across the region this month.

Lisa, who is the Cancer Society Taranaki branch fundraising and events co-ordinator, says schools and early childhood centres have always been “excellent supporters” of Daffodil Day and she expects more of the same this year.

“Every year we are really impressed by the efforts our schools and ECE centres put into making sure the day is lots of fun for children, and we always enjoy seeing the pictures of their dress-ups, art projects and all the other cool things they do to support the day.”

Lots of kids enjoy dressing up for the day and Lisa says the best part is they are also learning while having fun.

“I know the teachers talk to them beforehand about what Daffodil Day means and why it is important. Children learn best when they are having fun, so all the great activities they get involved with really help lock in that learning about the importance of being sun smart, getting checked through the various health screens available for different types of cancer, and even healthy eating.”

Children are also great at then pestering their parents, grandparents and caregivers with the same messages, she says.

“So we reach lots of different age groups and get the cancer message to as many people as possible thanks to those initial efforts by schools and ECE centres in getting children involved in the day.”

Lisa says there are lots of ways schools and ECE centres can get involved.

“They can get children making paper daffodils, they can do a yellow and green themed dress-up day, they can have face-painting, or paint pictures of daffodils. Whatever schools can do really helps.”

The Stratford Press would love to hear from your children’s school or ECE centre if they are doing anything to help fundraise for, or simply mark, Daffodil Day this year. Give us a call on 06 969 4024 or email editor@stratfordpress.co.nz with details.



