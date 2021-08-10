Stratford Daffodil Day merchandise has items for all tastes and all budgets

There will be a wide range of items available for purchase as part of this year's Daffodil Day fundraising in Stratford.

It's a case of get in quick or risk missing out when it comes to Daffodil Day merchandise, says Raewyn Rooney, team leader of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee.

Raewyn is responsible for the merchandise part of the fundraising efforts for the committee, and says she is already getting enquiries from people looking to purchase specific items.

"This is my 22nd year in the role, and I am always busy throughout August in the lead up to the event visiting businesses, rest homes and other places with the merchandise for people to buy in advance."

The T-shirts are always popular, she says, and she expects this year's design - an exclusive print designed by Dick Frizzell - to sell well. The design is also available on hoodies, she says.

The Daffy to Daffy artwork follows Frizzell's famous 'Mickey to Tiki' format of a beloved cartoon character morphing into a significant symbol – in this case, turning Daffy Duck into a daffodil.

"I encourage people to give me a call so they can order them in time to wear on Daffodil Day."

Raewyn says over the years she has seen items wax and wane in popularity, while others remain constant favourites through the years.

"We've had all sorts over the years, from hand painted serving platters, plates and teacups to shopping bags. Some things are always popular, such as the pens and notebooks. Over the years we have got more and more locally made items as well which always sell well."

Some of those hand made items come from Raewyn herself, such as the pillow blankets available this year.

"I was at the cricket and I saw a mum with some children carrying these pillows. Then they unfolded them into blankets to sit on and I thought they were a great idea, and started thinking about how I could make some."

This year shoppers will be able to choose from a range of locally made jewellery.

Raewyn's hands-on approach means she now has a stash of pillow blankets she has made ready to see as part of this year's fundraising along with heat packs, also made by her, and a range of knitted and other handmade items.

"We have some very generous knitters in the community who always donate their time and skill."

One popular item over the years has been the annual Daffodil Day teddy bear, with a different one released each year. Sadly, last year marked the last of the bears, with the 2020 bear, named Beau, officially the last to be sold.

"We do have a few Beau bears left which we will have for sale this year, as well as some of his friends from previous years as well, so any collectors who are missing a bear or two from their collection might want to give me a call and see if I have the one they are missing."

While there is no new bear this year, bears from previous years will be available for sale, as well as three large bears up for auction.

Raewyn has also managed to acquire three large bears from previous years which will be sold via a silent auction. They will be on display in the lead up to Daffodil Day at Dimock's 100% on Broadway where bids will also be accepted for the auction. People can also place their bids through the Stratford Daffodil Day Facebook page.

Another item she expects to be popular this year is the range of earrings and pendants from Hāwera based business Valetta Rd.

"These all feature daffodils and are a great way to support a local business as well as the Taranaki Cancer Society."

There will be plenty of merchandise for sale at the Stratford Daffodil Day luncheon itself, as well as pop-up stalls in the days leading up to the event.

"But if people want to get in early, they can give me a call and I can organise a visit to their workplace if needed."

Raewyn can be contacted on 027 463 6130.