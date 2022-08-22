Harper Lalich, 3, pictured in a field of daffodils. There will be plenty of fresh daffodils available on Friday this week for Daffodil Day. Photo / Supplied

Harper Lalich, 3, pictured in a field of daffodils. There will be plenty of fresh daffodils available on Friday this week for Daffodil Day. Photo / Supplied

Stratford will be awash with bright yellow and fresh flowers on Friday this week as the community celebrates and supports Daffodil Day.

The Stratford Daffodil Day committee members have been hard at work getting ready for the annual fundraiser, which will include the ever-popular Daffodil Day luncheon.

Raewyn Rooney, team leader of the Stratford Daffodil Day committee, says the luncheon will be available between 11.30am and 1.30pm.

"Bagged lunches for people to take away are also available from the hall if people need."

Freshly picked bunches of beautiful daffodils will be available for sale from the hall as well as from outside the former Perera's book shop on Broadway. A pop-up shop with a range of Daffodil themed merchandise will be running on Wednesday, August 24 at the same location, she says.

As well as meeting up with friends to enjoy the popular luncheon, people can purchase a range of merchandise along with raffle tickets from the War Memorial Hall on Friday, Raewyn says.

The details:

Stratford Daffodil Day:

What: Daffodil Day luncheon:

Where: Stratford War Memorial Hall

When: Friday, August 26, 11.30am-1.30pm

Cost: $12

What else: Pop-up shop:

Where: Outside Perera's, Broadway.

When: Wednesday, August 24, 9.30am-3pm