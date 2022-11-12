Eileen Judd has dedicated 30 years to croquet. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A croquet player who has dedicated 30 years to the sport has received a life membership.

Eileen Judd of Stratford Croquet Club received her life membership at the end of October.

"I'm so pleased to receive this, I wasn't expecting it at all. I believe I'm the first person at the club to receive a life membership."

She says her mother was the person who introduced her to croquet.

"After the first game, I was hooked. The club offers both association and golf croquet. We introduced golf croquet some time ago. People enjoyed it. Association croquet is a longer game, whereas golf croquet can be completed in half an hour to 45 minutes."

This month, she's been invited to play at a women's invitational event.

"I was one of 10 players invited to this. I also received a certificate of participation from Croquet New Zealand as well. I'm very honoured."

The club was started in 1906, and since Eileen started at the club in 1992, she has held a number of roles at both club and association levels, says Stratford Croquet Club secretary Judy Drummond.

"From 1997 until 2004, she was club captain, and then from 2004 until 2007 she was vice-club captain. From 2013 until 2015, she was club captain again. From 2015 until 2017, she was secretary-treasurer. In 2017, she became president, and she still is in that role to this day."

Judy says Eileen also finds it important to coach and mentor people in the game.

"Since 1995, she's coached players and taught them all they need to know about croquet. She also gives people their handicaps so they can play at a competitive level."

At an association level, Eileen has also held a number of roles for Croquet South Taranaki, says Judy.

Stratford District mayor Neil Volzke presented Eileen Judd with the life membership. Photo / Paul Burton

"From 1997 until 2009, she was the secretary, and from 2011 until this day, she is the manager and tournament manager for Croquet South Taranaki. Since 2006, she has been the Croquet South Taranaki delegate for the New Zealand AGMS, and since 1995, she is an umpire for the association. From 2009 until this day, she is an association croquet referee and a referee for Croquet south Taranaki. Since 2011, she is an association croquet and golf croquet examiner and a golf croquet referee. She's also refereed on a national and international level."

Eileen says her love of the sport and the friends she's made has kept her involved in croquet.

"The sport involves exercising, whole families can play and you get fresh air as well."

The club is always looking for more members, she says.

"People can contact me on 027 814 6652 or come along on Tuesdays or Saturdays at 10am to the clubrooms by Victoria Park."