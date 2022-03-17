The Taranaki Patchworkers' and Quilters' Guild received Creative Communities Scheme funding for their 2021 Quilt Festival. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki Patchworkers' and Quilters' Guild received Creative Communities Scheme funding for their 2021 Quilt Festival. Photo/ Supplied

Stratford locals running arts and cultural projects are urged to apply for funding.

The next round of the Stratford Creative Communities is open and committee chairwoman Sheila Boyes says anyone eligible for the funding is encouraged to apply.

"We have a little more available in this round too thanks to additional funding from Creative New Zealand to support the arts sector through the Covid-19 outbreak."

Through the funding, Koru Kindergarten was able to teach karakia and waiata after receiving $500.

Jo Stallard received $1500 for life drawing classes and Whakaahurangi Māori Women's Welfare League who received $1800 for raranga (weaving).

Other successful applicants were the Stratford Community Childcare Centre which received $500 for natural art and waiata, Stratford High School who received $2750 for their upcoming production and the Stratford Floral Group who received $300 for tutor fees, annual hall rental and supplies.

The Stratford and District Scottish Society was able to provide youth workshops thanks to $750 in funding, and the Stratford Shakespeare Trust could host the Shakespeare Festival thanks to $2000 in funding.

Sheila says the committee wants to review all potential projects in the district and award funding to a diverse range of activities.

"If you don't put forward an application, we don't know your project exists. We can also support providing alternative funding channels to those who might miss out on funding in this round. There really is nothing to lose by putting an application in."

An application can be made by an individual or group, however, funding is awarded to the whole project or activity, rather than the individual undertaking the project.

To be eligible for funding the project must reach one of the criteria.

Projects need to create opportunities for local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities, support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities or enable and encourage young people (under 18 years) to engage with and participate in the arts.

For more information on the funding scheme, click here