Over 100 children took part in the free learn to swim programme this year.

More than 100 children have made a splash at TSB Pool Complex these school holidays and improved their aquatic skills while doing so.

For the past five years, Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust, with the Stratford District Council, has run a free learn-to-swim programme.

Funded by Contact Energy, the programme aims to improve their skills and help build confidence in the water.

Central Taranaki Safe Community Trust safety manager Di Gleeson says more children than ever are involved this year.

"We had 135 children, which is nearly double last year's amount. This shows there is a need for this programme in the community and as long as there's that need we will keep running the programme to ensure the safety of our tamariki in water."

With a large number of beaches, rivers, and swimming spots in the region, Di says it's important for children to learn how to swim.

"It's good to get kids learning how to swim young as it's an important life skill."

The children get five lessons and after each one, Di says the children's growing confidence is visible.

"It's so nice to see. As well as learning these skills, the children also build relationships with pool staff and can recognise them. It's important for our tamariki to know who our instructors and lifeguards are."

This year, because of a large number of children, Di says each group had its own graduation rather than a big ceremony at the end.

"It keeps people safe by having fewer numbers at the ceremony."

Nia Chesswas signed her four children up for the lessons.

"It's been great. I can see their confidence and swimming techniques improve. It's also been beneficial for us as parents as we watch the lessons and learn how to go about teaching these proper swimming techniques, which in turn gives me more confidence to come to the pool and carry on teaching them those techniques."