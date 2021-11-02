Stratford Central Kindergarten's beloved pet axolotl receives new home

Stratford Central Kindergarten pupils, staff, and parent helpers with the stand.

Stratford Central Kindergarten's beloved pet Axel the axolotl has a new home, and a one-of-a-kind custom stand to go with it.

Head teacher Judy Brady says Axel will enjoy his new home.

"We have just purchased a new tank for him. The idea was to have a purpose-built stand to go with it. I think he's going to like it a lot."

The stand, created by a parent of a Stratford Central Kindergarten pupil, was painted by a volunteer group of Stratford High School Year 9 pupils.

The fish tank on the stand. Photo/ Supplied

"They've done such a good job and we appreciate the work they've put into painting the stand."

The rectangle stand features a pink top, and the four sides have their own unique design.

Ella Malster, 14, who was part of the group, says they used bright colours.

"Our idea was to make it vibrant for the children and to give Axel a cute stand. We painted a forest on the front, bubbles on the back, and a Spongebob-inspired scene on one side, and mushrooms on the other. It's all about imagination."

Stratford High School Year 9 students from back left: Ella Malster, Bella Keenan, Summer Hill and Aaliyah Tilby, all 14, volunteered their time to paint the stand.

Stratford High School art teacher Donovan Gilgenberg says the school is pleased to be able to help the kindergarten.

"We're happy to be part of the process of giving their pet axolotl a new home. It's a lovely community project for us and builds a connection between the kindergarten and the high school."

Stratford Central Kindergarten pupil Zoey Vanzyl, 4, says Axel will like the new stand.

"It's a very nice stand and I'm sure Axel will agree. We love Axel. It's so cool that we have our own pet at kindergarten."

Ellie Fesili, 4, says the pupils dig up worms from the garden for Axel.

"He really likes worms and I really like feeding him. It's fun to go find worms in the garden for him."