The Stratford Camera Club is looking for more members. Photo / Supplied

A Stratford club is looking for more photography enthusiasts to join their club.

Stratford Camera Club president Sue Morton has been involved with the club for 10 years.

"When I was the director of Percy Thomson Art Gallery, the Stratford Camera Club had an exhibition on display. My interest in the camera club started then. It was around that time I also picked up photography as a hobby. The club welcomed me in and I've stayed since then."

She says hanging out with like-minded people and having fun have kept her in the club.

"It's a great bunch of people who are passionate about photography. We have a lot of fun. I've loved every minute of being involved in the club."

Sue says the club is always ready to welcome new members.

"The members range in age and also abilities. They're always happy to help other people improve their abilities. It's great to be part of a club where you can learn from each other and grow together. We're all at different stages in our photography but we're always happy to help others improve their skills."

The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month, starting at 7pm in the Stratford Baptist Hall.

"Every month each member submits four images to be assessed by a judge for points. The points get tallied up at the end of the year for our prizegiving."

When there is a fifth Tuesday in the month, she says the camera club holds practical nights.

"These help us upskill and learn new techniques to get better at our photography."

This month, the Stratford Camera Club's practical night will be focused on using Photoshop.

"It's a very valuable tool to be able to use and it can help enhance your photos. Everyone is welcome to come and join. All they need is a laptop or mobile device with Photoshop installed. We will discuss sizing, layers, cloning and anything else people wish to know."

The Details:

What: Stratford Camera Club practical night - Photoshop.

When: August 30, starting at 7pm.

Where: Stratford Baptist Hall.