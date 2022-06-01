The expo will give farmers all the tools and knowledge for calf-rearing season. Photo/ Unsplash

A calf-rearing expo will teach farmers how to look after their calves today, so they turn into splendid cows in the future.

Natalie Hughes for SealesWinslow and Natalie Chrystal from AgriVantage will talk attendees through the best calf maintenance to maximise a calf's potential from day one.

Natalie Chrystal says the care of the newborn has the potential to dramatically impact lifetime productivity.

"We want to provide calf-rearers with information to allow them to develop the best possible rearing system for their situation. The aim is to break down the science into the practical applications so rearers achieve the most profitable results."

The event aims to get people prepared and ready for the calf-rearing season, and also to talk about proper care and nutrition.

Topics covered will include first principles of calf-rearing, housing and care for newborns, feeding and understanding the different feed options available, weaning to pasture, and achieving live weight gains for heifers.

Natalie Hughes says it all starts before day one of the calf's life, and planning and preparation before calving sets the farmers up for a successful season.

"Knowing the 'what and how' of our own calf system with the latest tips and tricks takes some of the weight off when calves hit the ground. Calf-rearing is a critical time on-farm for both people and animals, with future performance determined by the quality and management of newborn calves from the time of birth through to 12 weeks of age."

When people have finished listening to the speakers, they can look at the many expo stands to speak with experts in animal care and nutrition and get advice.

Confirmed exhibitors include DairyNZ, Fonterra, LIC, NAIT, IDEXX, and Milk Bar, as well as Strong Woman, who will take attendees through some simple exercises to keep physically fit during calving.

Attendees will also receive a workbook, a bag of Calf Max Muesli 20kg from SealesWinslow, valued at $30, and an AgriVantage calf shed planner to take with them as they prepare for the calf-rearing season.

At the expo attendees have the opportunity to book a problem-solving slot with Natalie Hughes or Natalie Chrystal for any farm-specific challenges and questions.

Dairy Women's Network chief executive Jules Benton says the aim of the event is to help attendees walk away feeling prepared for calf-rearing season.

"It's a time that can be overwhelming so they need to be able to walk away not only with knowledge around best practice, but tools and resources they can action."

The Details:

What: Today's calf, tomorrow's cow Taranaki

When: June 9, starting at 9.30am-2.30pm. From 2.30-4.30pm booked 10 minute problem-solving slots.

Where: TET Multisports Centre

Registrations: Registrations are essential and can be completed at dwn.co.nz/events