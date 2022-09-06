Annette Dudley, owner of A Love of Cakes - By Annette has won awards both nationally and locally. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

When it comes to making wedding cakes, a Stratford cake maker has the award-winning recipe.

Annette Dudley, owner of A Love of Cakes - By Annette has won awards both nationally and locally.

This year, Annette won the wedding cake category at the Taranaki Wedding Industry Awards, and she says it's not her first time taking the top spot.

"The first time I entered I came runner-up in the category and now for the past five years, I've won the category. It's a great feeling knowing people around the region enjoy my cakes."

The icing on the cake was winning the New Zealand Wedding Industry Awards cake artist category, she says.

"This was my first year being nominated and to win that award is amazing. I'm so thankful to the people who nominated me for both events and support my business."

Both award ceremonies were meant to take place last year but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This year two events were combined into one. It was great being able to go to the ceremonies and celebrate in person."

This year, Annette says the wedding season is more spread out than in previous years, but she has still been reasonably busy.

"Usually January is a busy month and April is quiet. This year it's the other way round. I'm working on cakes for weddings that have been postponed due to the pandemic."

She says being part of someone's special day is the highlight of her job.

"To be involved in their day is pretty special. The cutting and eating of the cake is usually the last thing to happen at a wedding and to be involved in that is nice."

She says rustic cakes are still trending, but people are moving away from semi-naked rustic cakes.

"They're moving to rustic with dried flowers. The flavours are still the same, with white chocolate mud and lemon and blueberry cakes the most popular."

Annette's cakes have been delivered around the county, including up the mounga.

"The couple asked me for a cake and for it to be done in separate tiers. They had their wedding up at the Manganui Lodge so that cake took a special trip on the lifts."

As well as the special delivery, Annette says a stand-out cake from this wedding season was a 3D plane cake.

The 3D plane cake is one of Annette's highlights from this wedding season. Photo/ Supplied

"3D cakes are one of my favourites to make. For this couple, I made a replica of the two planes coming out of a hangar in Normanby. There is also the backdrop of the mountain from the angle Normanby sees it."

She says her family is supportive of her business, and without their help, it wouldn't be possible.

"My husband often helps me with delivering and setting up the cakes at the venue and my children are always so supportive. I'm very thankful for that support."