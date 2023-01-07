Ron Singh at the Stratford Lion's Den. Photo/ Supplied

A Stratford bodybuilder received third place at his first competition.

Ron Singh took part in the ICN (I Compete Natural) competition last year. The competition was open to members of the armed forces and emergency services.

“I served in the Stratford Volunteer Fire Brigade for three years before I had to make the difficult decision to retire due to my work schedule.”

The competition took place in Palmerston North, and Ron says he is wrapt to have won third place in the Men’s Novice Physique category.

“It was a great atmosphere and the people I was going toe-to-toe against were quite impressive.”

Ron says he has always wanted to take part in a competition but the timing had never been right.

“This was the first one I could do so I decided to just go ahead and do it. I had six months to train.”

Ron Singh won third place in the Novice Physique category at the competition. Photo/ Supplied

The training process for the competition was gruelling he says.

“I found the hardest part to be the food side. My wife Anna helped me with that. She cooked all my meals, did my food preparation and helped to keep me on track. Six weeks leading into the competition I was only eating fish, broccoli, and tomatoes and drinking lots of coffee. I was training at the Stratford Lion’s Den for six days coming up to the competition.”

Competing in a bodybuilding competition is good for self-esteem and confidence.

“I’m quite an introverted person so it helped me get out of my comfort zone. I also found that exercise, eating healthy and having a goal put you in a positive mindset. Although it was a hard training process, once you were on the stage all those hard times just disappear. It’s great fun. It gives you a big confidence boost and a sense of self-achievement as well.”

Ron and his wife Anna. Ron says his success wouldn't be possible without her support. Photo/ Supplied

Entering the competition wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Anna.

“She was a big support. As well as helping with the food side she also helped me get ready for the competition and stick to my goals. I also had the support of a trainer, good friends and a coach.”

Ron plans on entering the competition next year.

“The plan is to come out bigger and better so I’m back to training for that.”



