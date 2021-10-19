Stratford basketballers learn skills from Willie Banks and Taranaki Mountainairs players

Toby Waite (9) and Jaxon Kelbrick (9) enjoyed the mini-ball session.

Stratford district's young aspiring basketball players learnt some new skills these school holidays.

At the start of the school holidays, Taranaki Steelformers Mountainairs players Latrell Teka-Wall and Haize Walker, and Bankshot Academy's Willie Banks taught tamariki a number of basketball skills.

Willie Banks teaching the year one and two children how to shoot a goal.

Stratford Basketball Association (SBA) president Shane Downs says close to 100 children took part in the mini-ball school holidays programme.

"We had a session on Wednesday and Thursday to ensure we were following Covid-19 rules and regulations. Parents were welcome to watch but had to wear a mask and sign-in."

Shane says the SBA was three weeks into the junior basketball programme before it was stopped due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The year five and six players warming up for the mini-ball session.

"We resumed the basketball session when the region moved to alert level 2, ensuring we followed covid-19 rules and regulations. We made the decision for the year 5 and 6 children to continue their session but we stopped the years one to four to maintain the 100 person limit. To make sure our young tamariki still had the opportunity to learn some new skills and have fun, we organised this mini-ball programme from them."

Toby Waite (9) and his friend Jaxon Kelbrick (9) enjoyed the Thursday session. Toby says he liked learning some new basketball skills with his friend.

The year one and two children with Taranaki Steelformers Mountainairs players Latrell Teka-Wall and Haize Walker, and Bankshot Academy's Willie Banks.

"We had a lot of fun. We both really like basketball and being able to learn some new skills during the school holidays was really cool."

Jaxon liked learning some skills from the Taranaki Mountainairs players.

"They're really good and I had a lot of fun learning from them, and Willie Banks."