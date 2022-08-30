John Sextus won the 2021-2022 Club Men's Single Championships. Photo/ Supplied



Stratford-Avon Bowling Club reporter Iain Parker says lawn bowls is a sport everyone can try, regardless of experience.

"It is a great low-cost, low-impact sport, suitable for everyone to play either at a highly competitive level or at a more sociable level."

Secretary Janet Ravji says the sport has no age barrier, with opportunities for secondary school students to get through to national championships.

"There are now great opportunities for secondary school students to pursue club and regional championships, that qualify them to play for national championships. Lincoln University is now offering bowls scholarships to add to the other comprehensive sports scholarships they offer."

Ian says lawn bowls have changed over the years.

"Gone are the days of all-white uniforms and only black and brown bowls. The bowling greens of the world are now a festival of colour with new game formats, of different time durations to suit more people."

The club runs a number of sessions to cater for everyone, Janet says.

"We run early season Saturday sessions and later in the season we run the popular Friday evening Business House Bowls Tournament. This is played in the bowls three five format as seen on TV."

The club is holding an open day, where people can come and find out about the club.

"Everyone is welcome. Lawn bowls is a great sport for everyone, and we have members from secondary school age and up. This will be happening whether it is wet or fine."

The Details:

What: Stratford Avon Bowling Club opening day.

When: Saturday, September 10, from 12.30pm with registrations open from 11.30am.

Where: The Stratford Avon Bowling Club, Regan St (opposite Stratford Primary School).

Contact: Secretary Janet Ravji 021 145 5381