Adan Larsen (right) with his apprentice Michael Craig. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A Stratford apprentice has won his spot in a national competition — and it isn’t the first time.

Michael Craig, an apprentice at Adan Larsen Builders, placed first at the Taranaki regional New Zealand Certified Builders Challenge for the second year in a row.

He competed against five other apprentices at the ITM-sponsored competition on April 1.

“I’m quite stoked to win it the second year in a row. I think already taking part in the competition helped as I was less nervous and able to just get the job done.”

For the challenge, open to apprentices employed by NZCB builders, Michael and the other contenders had eight hours to create a playhouse from detailed construction plans.

“We were given the plans a week in advance so we had time to plan how we would construct it, and on the day we had eight hours to build it. I found this project more challenging than last year. Last year we had to assemble a picnic bench and we had the fixings given to us. This year we had to work out the fixings ourselves.”

Michael Craig built this playhouse in eight hours. Photo / Supplied

As well as winning the title of regional champion, Michael won a $500 ITM gift voucher to redeem on trade tools and earned a place in the national final representing Taranaki.

There he will represent Taranaki at the NZCB Apprentice Challenge final, to be held at the NZCB annual conference and expo in Christchurch in May. He will face 19 other regional winners for the Ken Reid Memorial Trophy and $25,000 worth of prizes.

Michael says because he’s competed in the finals before, he knows what to expect.

“I feel I won’t be as nervous this time around since I know what to expect. I think the hardest part will be the interview challenge but I know Adan and the team will help me prepare.”

Michael Craig, 19, won a $500 ITM gift voucher to redeem on trade tools. Photo / Supplied

Michael is three years into his apprenticeship.

”I’ve been with him since high school. My uncle is a qualified builder and when I was younger I would help him.”

Adan says he and the staff are proud of Michael.

“To win two years in a row is a big feat. The calibre of apprentices at the regional competition was high and they all did well with the challenging project. For Michael to finish his playhouse to an incredible standard in horrible weather, shows good character. When the weather is bad we still have to carry on and Michael did just that.”

Adan says the NZCB Building Challenge is a great experience for apprentices.

“It’s a combination of everything we do as builders. From understanding the plans, completing the project in a time frame to a high standard, and also having good communicative skills. We wish Michael all the best.”











