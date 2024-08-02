“I’ve never been to Brisbane so that will be pretty cool.”





He earned his place in the finals during the first round of the competition. The round was based on theory, he said, with O’Rorke completing level one and two of the inhouse John Deere University programme.

“Through the programme, we learn more in-depth about our products and parts. It’s a great programme that teaches us a lot.”

He also had to receive a customer reference, speaking about the work he’s done on one of their machines. O’Rorke said he’s looking forward to the next phase of the competition.

“The next stage is practical. We haven’t been told much but we know we have to diagnose and repair a machine fault. It’ll be good. I’m a bit nervous but I think it’ll be pretty cool.”

He started with Brandt Stratford in 2021.

“I went to Francis Douglas Memorial College and in year 12 I gained work experience with Brandt through the Gateway programme.

“I enjoy working with machinery so I thought I’d continue. Halfway through year 12, I was offered an apprenticeship so I took it on and now I’m about a year off from finishing the apprenticeship.”

He’s now in the third year of his apprenticeship.

“I really enjoy what I do and I reckon John Deere is my pick of the lot, they’re reliable and good machines.”

O’Rorke said that he made it through to the finals thanks to support from his family and work colleagues.

“My work colleagues are great and they’ve taught me a lot. I think it’s thanks to them that I’ve made it this far in the competition.”















