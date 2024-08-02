A Taranaki John Deere service apprentice is one of just two Kiwis heading to Australia to compete for the title of John Deere service apprentice of the year.
Matthew O’Rorke, 20, from Brandt, Stratford, was selected as one of seven Australasian finalists in the category, which is part of the fourth annual John Deere Technician of the Year Awards.
O’Rorke, who lives in Ōpunake, said he was thrilled to have made it to the finals.
“I didn’t expect it at all. I was very shocked when I discovered I had been nominated so to make it through to the next round, it’s pretty exciting.”
In September, he will travel to Brisbane, Australia, competing against Deon Joubert from Nelson and five Australian service apprentices for the title. He said he’s looking forward to the challenge and visiting Australia.