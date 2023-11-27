Piper Marshall (7) and her calf Bambi enjoy a rest at the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Piper Marshall (7) and her calf Bambi enjoy a rest at the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The Stratford A&P Show is known to be the weekend where town comes to country, and this year town certainly came - in the thousands.

Stratford A&P Association secretary, Vicki Jagersma, says over 13,000 people came through the gates over the two days.

“It’s the highest number of visitors they’ve had to the show “in years,” she says.

“We are extremely happy with the turnout, with the weather kinder to us this year than last.”

Vicki says the community support for the event justifies all the work done behind the scenes to produce the show.

“We love the support we get from the community.”

Image 1 of 69 : Stratford District Youth Councillors were out and about helping at the Stratford A&P Show. Photo / Ilona Hanne

That community support translated to big crowds across the show, watching everything from shearing and wood-chopping to beef, lamb and dairy competitions as well as equestrian events, lawnmower racing, and a range of stalls, entertainment and food stands.

Amongst the many visitors enjoying Sideshow Alley - the Mahons Amusements fun fair on site - were Tate, 8, and Mana, 5, Fraser, along with brother Jonah, 4, and dad Luke.

Tate, 8, and Mana, 5, had plenty of fun testing their driving skills on the Dodgem cars at the Stratford A&P Show on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The brothers, and their dad, enjoyed a friendly car chase on the Dodgems, with Mana and Tate full of glee as they tried to crash into their younger sibling and dad.

They had come to the show from New Plymouth, said Luke, and were enjoying a fun day out.

Also having plenty of fun at the show was 9-year-old Cassandra Bond. The Tawhiti school pupil was at the show with her parents, and her pet lamb Spot.

Cassandra Bond, 9, and her lamb Spot were buzzing with delight to be awarded first place in the best dressed lamb competiton at the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday, November 26. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Cassandra and Spot entered the lamb categories at the show, coming away with a ribbon for calling as well as first place in the dress-up competition in which Cassandra and Spot transformed themselves into buzzing bees.

Also enjoying a win in the lamb section was 6-year-old Tim Downs and his lamb Joey. The Toko school pupil received the Bert Downs Memorial Trophy for Best Overall Reared lamb, judged across both the junior and senior categories. The trophy was presented by Bert’s widow, Doris. It wasn’t just a cool trophy to win for Tim, but also a very meaningful one, as Doris and Bert are his great-grandparents, he said.

Tim Downs, 6, received the Bert Downs Memorial Trophy for Best Overall Reared Lamb from Bert's widow - and Tim's great grandmother, Doris Downs, for his lamb Joey. Photo / Ilona Hanne

It wasn’t just youngsters and their lambs hoping to win awards at the show, with the award for best trade exhibit always a tough one for judges to pick, said show manager Stephen Vince.

“Everyone put a lot of effort into making sure their stalls were well-displayed.”

After much deliberation the title of best trade exhibit was awarded to Hāwera business Landscape Essentials Nursery.

Landscape Essentials Nursery owners Tanya and Kurt Phillips with Stratford A&P Show manager, show secretary Vicki Jagersma and show president Paul Vanner. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Stephen said it was clear business owners Tanya and Kurt Phillips had put a lot of work into making their stall look “vibrant”.

“It was entertaining and they were both very approachable.”

Tanya said she and Kurt were thrilled with the win.

“We love coming to the show and being involved. It’s a great chance to be social and chat with everyone.”

Highly commended went to Metal Craft Xtreme and third place went to Vision Living.

While the stalls and trade exhibits had plenty for visitors to see on the day, younger show visitors were kept entertained with a great range of entertainment in the Matahio-sponsored Kids Zone area. From virtual reality games, to the more traditional ball pits and bouncy castles, there was plenty to do and explore, as well as some free fruit available thanks to New World Stratford.

Tamariki were all smiles as they watched Josh from Magic Works perform a range of magic tricks at the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday, November 26, 2023. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Taranaki-based magician and balloon-artist Josh was present keeping tamariki amused with his jokes and magic tricks, much to the delight of 7-year-old Ella Williamson from New Plymouth who said the magic show was the best part of the day.

“I like seeing the animals, but the magic man is even better. He makes lots of bad dad jokes but is really good at magic.”

Another section of the show popular with tamariki on both days was Axiom Training’s stand where they could try their hand at steering and controlling a (not so) little yellow digger. The digger had been loaned by Kiwi Hire Group in New Plymouth, and was popular with both children and adults, all keen to have a go at operating it. Axiom Training national training manager for tertiary, Damon Taylor, said they were enjoying talking to people about the many opportunities offered through Axiom Training.

He and his colleagues hadn’t been expecting it to be quite so cold however, and they had been shopping at the show themselves, with Damon modelling a cosy poncho he had bought from a fellow stall holder to keep the wind at bay.

It was never going to be cold enough to stop 5-year-old Hunter Thomas having a go at controlling the digger however, with the Ngaere School pupil saying it was lots of fun trying to move the digger forward and dig up some soil. It was, he said, the best thing at the show.

Hunter Thomas, 5, gets a lesson in digger operation from Damon Taylor, Axion Training's national training manager for tertiary programmes, while at the Stratford A&P Show on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

For siblings Lara, 16, and Taylor, 11, Abraham, all the fun of the fair was clearly to be found in the area known as Sideshow Alley, where Mahons Amusements were running a wide range of carnival rides.

“I can’t help but scream on them.”

Taylor said the rides were all good fun, and screaming on them was just a natural part of the fun.

Lara, 16, and Taylor, 11, Abraham were all smiles as they enjoyed some funfair fun at the Stratford A&P Show on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Members of Stratford’s No 48 Squadron and New Plymouth’s No 8 Squadron Air Cadet units were camping on site over the weekend, demonstrating their marching and parade skills as well as assisting with litter clean-up, while hoping to recruit more members.

Air cadets from No 48 Squadron Stratford and No 8 Squadron New Plymouth camped on site at the 2023 Stratford A&P Show, demonstrating their marching skills as well as cleaning up litter on site. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Cadets meet once a week, and get to participate in a range of activities both locally and nationally, said Cadet Warrant Officer Achim Hanne of No 48 Squadron. He had joined up some years ago after seeing air cadets at the Stratford A&P show himself and since then had received numerous opportunities through air cadets, including attending week-long camps at Ohakea.

Peta Fearon with her dog Yoda at the Stratford A&P Show dog trials on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Also showing off their skills at following commands were plenty of sheep dogs on Saturday morning, when the sheep dog trials took place.

It was Peta Fearon’s first ever dog trials, but it wouldn’t be her last, she said.

She said she and her dog Yoda had received plenty of support from fellow competitors at the event.

“It’s just amazing how supportive people have been of us, it’s really nice and really friendly.”

Peta, who is based in Whangamomona, said she was already looking forward to the next event.

“it’s been fun, a really good experience.”

Someone who has plenty of experience in sheep dog trials, and the Stratford A&P Show itself is Murray Austin.

Stratford A&P Show society president Paul Vanner said Murray has spent 50 years supporting the society.

“He’s been running the sheep here on the showgrounds and dong all the general stock management and husbandry. He’s been our sole agent for selling and buying our sheep here, and he and his wife are invaluable helpers.”

To recognise this, Paul arranged a surprise presentation on Saturday during the sheep dog trials, presenting Murray with a clock, some flowers and a medal for excellence from the Royal Agricultural Society.





Stratford A&P Show secretary Vicki Jagersma and Stratford A&P Society president Paul Vanner present an award to Murray Austin (centre) recognising 50 years of service to the A&P Show. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The Beledene Premier Dairy Cow competition attracted a large number of entries on Sunday, all hoping to win the $2000 prize money and the Beledene Shield.

The winner was Cory Ferguson from Ōtorohanga and his cow Ferdon Tbone Veener. Cory said he was “stoked” to win.

“It’s a pretty good achievement and the prize is really good as well. This wouldn’t have been possible without the help of all the workers.”

The shield wasn’t the only thing Cory won at the show.

“I brought down two cows and won the senior and intermediate championships in Jersey. It was a really successful show for us.”

The last time Cory attended the show, he was 15 years old.

“It’s been quite a few years. It’s great to come back and win.”

For cousins Charlotte Brophy, 9, and Kourtney Gulliver, 10, it was a case of friendly family rivalry over in the all ages beef championship ring.

Kourtney and her calf Todd were the overall winners of the championship, while Charlotte and her calf MJ were the reserve winners.

Charlotte Brophy, 9, and calf MJ were the reserve winners of the all ages beef championship at the 2023 Stratford A&P Show on Sunday, November 26. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kourtney said winning was better with friends.

“It was very good to win and I’m happy my cousin did very good as well.”

Kourtney Gulliver, 10, and her calf Todd were the overall winners of the all ages beef championship at the 2023 Stratford A&P Show. Photo / Alyssa Smith

While the main part of the show began on Saturday, running through Sunday, Friday was the start for equestrian events, and while there was a fair bit of rain, it didn’t stop the riders and their horses showcasing their skills on the day.

Midhirst rider Isabelle Radford, 18, and her horse Whiskey entered the show hunting category. Isabelle says she is a regular competitor at the Stratford show, entering each year it runs.

“I always look forward to competing in the show.”

Isabelle Radford,18, and Whiskey at the Stratford A&P Show on Friday, November 24, 2023. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Shayde Hanover,12, from New Plymouth was entering the Stratford show for the second year, she said.

“I’ve done a lot of other show jumping events but this is just my second time here in Stratford. I enjoy competing here though.”

She and her pony Galaxy North South were entered in some of the show jumping events on the day, she said.

“It’s been lots of fun competing in them.”