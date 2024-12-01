Advertisement
Stratford A&P Show: Stratford Chainsaws and Mowers wins best trade stall

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Stratford A&P Show Association president Paul Vanner and show secretary Vicki Jagersma award Stratford Mowers and Chainsaws manager Jack McSweeney with the ribbon for best trade stall at the 2024 Stratford A&P Show. Pictured here with friends Petra Hornblow and Holly Ratu. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Each year stallholders at the Stratford A&P Show put hard work and effort into their displays says Stratford A&P Association president Paul Vanner.

“The effort and time they put into presenting what they do is just well and truly phenomenal.”

Each year association members look at the stalls to determine the winner of the coveted best trade stall.

“It’s something I believe is unique to us. The trade stalls are something we’re proud to have at the show and we’re proud that these business owners want to be part of the show.”

The winner was Stratford Mowers and Chainsaws. Manager Jack McSweeney said the business is a regular exhibitor at the show.

“We love supporting the local show and getting amongst the local people.”

He said it’s great to win the best trade stall.

“It’s awesome to win. We enjoy coming along and chatting with the people and being in the community.”

Robyn Glass and Jaimee Watson with Rough ‘n’ Reused Garden Planters/Decor owner Kelli Sutton. The business won highly commended in the Stratford A&P Show best trade stall competition. Here they are pictured with Stratford A&P Show Association president Paul Vanner and show secretary Vicki Jagersma. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Highly commended went to first-time show exhibitors Rough ‘n’ Reused Garden Planters/Decor.

The business, located in Eltham and owned by Kelli Sutton, was started only three months ago, said Sutton.

“We had usually just sold the items on Facebook marketplace and occasionally did the Eltham markets on a Friday. I’m stoked to have won this.”

The business creates different garden decor by reusing old roofing iron, she said.

“We’ve gone well this show. We came with 22 sets of our planters and on Sunday lunchtime we only had 10 sets left.”

She said the show is a great place for businesses to see their wares.

“We’ve really enjoyed being at the show.”

