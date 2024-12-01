Stratford A&P Show Association president Paul Vanner and show secretary Vicki Jagersma award Stratford Mowers and Chainsaws manager Jack McSweeney with the ribbon for best trade stall at the 2024 Stratford A&P Show. Pictured here with friends Petra Hornblow and Holly Ratu. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Each year stallholders at the Stratford A&P Show put hard work and effort into their displays says Stratford A&P Association president Paul Vanner.

“The effort and time they put into presenting what they do is just well and truly phenomenal.”

Each year association members look at the stalls to determine the winner of the coveted best trade stall.

“It’s something I believe is unique to us. The trade stalls are something we’re proud to have at the show and we’re proud that these business owners want to be part of the show.”

The winner was Stratford Mowers and Chainsaws. Manager Jack McSweeney said the business is a regular exhibitor at the show.