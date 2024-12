Billie Le Gros (4) and Vera Brown (3) didn't let the rain stop their fun at the Stratford A&P Show on Sunday, December 1, 2024. Photo / Ilona Hanne

It was a case of four seasons in one show for the Stratford A&P show on the weekend, with sunshine on the Saturday changing to rain on the Sunday.