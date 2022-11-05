Paige Clarke, 3, liked looking at the police tractor at the Stratford A&P Show in 2020. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Children will be able to enjoy all the fun of the fair without paying an entry fee to this year's Stratford A&P Show.

Stratford A&P Society president Paul Vanner says once again entry to the show will be free for children under the age of 14, thanks to the Toi Foundation.

"We've been able to make the entry to the show free for children for the past few years thanks to the generous support of the Toi Foundation, formally known as the TSB Community Trust. This helps us to make the event more affordable for families."

As well as free entry, children will have plenty of free entertainment as well, with a wide range of fun activities running in the Kids Zone area, says the president of the Trade And Entertainment committee section of the show Renee Beck.

The Kids Zone will be free for kids of all ages to enjoy thanks to generous sponsorship from energy company Matahio, she says.

"Thanks to Matahio all of the activities in the Kids Zone this year are free. There will be a range of fair games and bouncy castles, face painting and glitter tattoos. Magic with Josh will be back, putting on two shows and making some cool balloon animals."

Joining the Stratford A&P Show for the first time this year is the KiwiSpan Community Challenge.

Paul says the challenge is the brainchild of executive committee member Ian McCaul.

"He approached Joel Schrader from KiwiSpan to see if he'd like to come on board and be the major sponsor of it, and we are delighted Joel agreed to get involved as the sponsor. For the challenge, we're inviting teams of six to register and take part in six challenges to be announced on the day."

The challenge is a great way for people to enjoy the show in a hands-on way, he says.

"It's a good initiative for people to get involved in the show and take part in fun challenges with the chance to win some prize money."

Paul says other fun activities such as the much-loved bumper balls are back this year as well as various side shows.

"We will also have the farriers, woodchoppers, shearers and of course the livestock of beef, pig, dairy and equestrian, and calf and lamb for the children. The Vintage Machinery club will be there on the day and we will be running the ever-popular Old McDonalds Farm."

This year beef and pig Royal Events will take place at the show.

"We're looking forward to having Royal Events at our show. That whole area will be spectacular. The beef committee has done a good job in setting up the alley with food stalls, and a butcher display with various cuts and meats. We have various events in the beef category that are prestigious in the north island itself. We're expecting to get a good number of entries."

The trade section of the show is also strong, says Stratford A&P Show Association executive administrator Vicki Jagersma.

"Most of the trade sites have interactive opportunities. We have a whole lot of exhibitors including automotive businesses, craft, agricultural, suppliers, businesses and community groups. It will be an all-encompassing show."

The Stratford Park Project will also have a display at the A&P Show, she says.

"They will promote the project and will have a team there to answer questions anyone may have."

Paul says he is pleased the show is back this year.

"We were gutted to cancel it last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a hard decision but one we had to make. We're excited to be back this year and putting on a great event for the community."