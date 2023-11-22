Children can go to this year's Stratford A&P Show for free thanks to the Toi Foundation. Pictured here is Paige Clarke at a previous show. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Children can go to this year's Stratford A&P Show for free thanks to the Toi Foundation. Pictured here is Paige Clarke at a previous show. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Toi Foundation is shouting kids under 14 free entry to this year’s Stratford A&P Show.

Stratford A&P Society president Paul Vanner says once again entry to the show will be free for children under the age of 14, thanks to the Toi Foundation.

“Toi Foundation are fantastic with their support. The free entry complements the free activities we have for the children such as the Kids Zone and Old McDonald Farm Barn. There is plenty to see and do for the kids and we’re appreciative that once again, we can offer them free entry to the show.”

Toi Foundation general manager of business operations Glen West says the Toi Foundation (formally TSB Community Trust) has a long-standing connection with the Stratford A&P.

“This relationship is over 28 years old with the first grant being made in 1995.”

He says the event aligns with the Toi Foundation’s goal of increasing access to different opportunities.

“The Stratford A&P Show creates a special place for the local, regional, national, rural and urban communities to come together to have fun, spend time with families and friends and learn about, observe and participate in various agricultural and pastoral activities.”

Children will have plenty of entertainment as well, with a wide range of fun and free activities running in the Matahio-sponsored Kids Zone area, says show secretary Vicki Jagersma.

“This zone is a dedicated space at the show with face painting and fair games for the kids.”

Vicki says this year the children will have a scavenger hunt to complete.

“They will be given photos of different things around the show that they have to find. Once they fill in the form they can hand it into the show office to go in the draw to win a prize. It’s a way to get them all around the show and see all the different activities taking place.”







