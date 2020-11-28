Stratford A&P Show a great chance to talk to new and potential customers, say Levno owners

Jane and Larry Ellison have spent the past two weekends in Taranaki at A&P Shows. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The two owners of agricultural monitoring company, Levno, say they have spent two enjoyable weekends in Taranaki recently.

Larry and Jane Ellison have been in the region, showcasing their company at both the Hāwera and the Stratford A&P Shows over the past two weeks.

Jane says they have enjoyed the opportunity to catch up with some of their Taranaki customers as well as signing up some new ones over the two weekends.

"Levno is the leading provider of milk vat monitoring systems in Taranaki, so it has been good to talk with some of our many customers in the region, as well as answering people's questions about what we do and the range of services we can provide."

The focus at the two shows has been on answering questions about Fonterra's (Milk Vat Monitoring System (MVMS) rollout she says.

She says she and Larry have enjoyed both shows, and they were full of praise for the layout and organisation of the Stratford show.

"It's been really good, we have been busy with a decent sized crowd coming through, and it is definately a well run show."