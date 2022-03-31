The flat track fundraiser takes place next month. Photo/ Supplied

The Stratford A&P Association is encouraging people to grab their dirt bikes and come and have some fun at an upcoming fundraiser.

Organiser Renee Beck says "We want people to come and have fun before the seeds are sown. We harvested 24ha of maize and we need to reseed the paddocks to make it grass again."

The money raised from the fundraiser will help the Stratford A&P Association turn the maize area back to grass.

She says with a range of trail rides happening at the moment, it's great to offer people something local.

"We love organising fun events for our local community."

The event will be family friendly, with two tracks operating, one for adults and a track for children.

Once people have had their fun and worked up an appetite, they can buy a sausage and a drink from the BBQ, which will run throughout the day.

The fundraiser runs from 10am to 7pm, giving people plenty of time to head to the flat track and have fun.

"A lot of people work on weekends so this time makes the event accessible to everyone."

The event will follow Covid-19 guidelines.

The details

What: Stratford A&P Association Flat Track Fundraiser

Where: Stratford A&P Showgrounds farm. Entry is 47 Flint Rd East.

When: April 2, 10am to 7pm.

Cost: $20 an adult and $10 a child