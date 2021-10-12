Stratford A&P Association busy planning upcoming show

Ava Roberts enjoyed looking at the pigs in the Old McDonald Farm Barn at the 2020 Stratford A&P Show.

The Stratford A&P Association is busy planning the 2021 Stratford A&P Show.

Show association secretary Vicki Jagersma says the show can run at alert levels 1 and 2. It is planned for November 27 and 28.

"We will have six different areas to allow for the social gathering limit. Mask wearing will be recommended, and hand sanitiser stations and sign-in sheets will be placed around the venue."

Vicki says the association has a plan in place to ensure the royal events run smoothly.

"We have the royal event status for beef, pig, and dairy and we want to retain that as it's important to us as an A&P. If it's needed, we can run the events with no public showing to adhere to the gathering restrictions."

She says the Stratford A&P Show is an all-encompassing event.

"We try to make sure we cater for everyone. We've got a lot happening this year with sheepdog trials, calf and lambs, lots of trade and new exhibitors, farriers, shearers, woodchoppers, and a whole lot more."

President Paul Vanner says the association is working together to get the planning done.

"We're a really good team and we're all working together to get things going. It's a lot of hard work but it all pays off. It's a good event for Stratford that generates a lot of interest and is always a popular event on the calendars."

The association is busy confirming sponsorship.

"Everyone we had last year has signed on again. It's a reflection of who we are and what we're about. Half of those sponsors are from Stratford which shows how important the show is to the town. We appreciate everyone who supports us. We're also working on sending out the schedules."

He says there will be a lot of entertainment at the show.

"The highland dancers will be performing, and our Kids Zone and the animal barn is back to keep the children entertained."

Paul says the association will make a final decision on October 18.

"We'll know what we're doing then. It's going to be a good show and we'll do what we can under the circumstances."