Check your tickets - two Taranaki players are $111,111 better off this weekend.

A couple of Taranaki Lotto players are in for a great start to the new week, with two tickets sold in the region for Saturday night’s draw amongst the nine tickets to win Lotto First Division.

Each of the nine players will take home $111,111.

The Taranaki winning tickets were bought from PaperPlus Stratford and Merrilands Lotto & Post in New Plymouth.

Powerball was not struck on Saturday night and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million. Strike Four also rolled over and will be $300,000 on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.