Stratford Air Training Corps Unit wins trophy at aviation skills camp

The 2022 skills competition team getting ready to perform the drill phase of the competition.

Stratford’s No. 48 Squadron Air Training Corps were awarded a trophy for their skills at a recent camp.

Members of the squadron attended the Central Area Aviation Skills camp in Ohakea at the end of 2022. They competed against 10 other teams in a number of stands, including the Master Chef, Dry Fire Training Test and Weapons Cleaning stands.

The squadron received the Waterhouse Trophy for its display of weapon skills at the camp.

Cadet Unit Commander Sharon Clarke says to win the trophy, the team has to get the highest score out of all units for the Dry Fire Training Test, Weapons Cleaning and Shoot stands.

“I’m very proud of the squadron and their achievements. They also placed first in the Master Chef stand.”

Cadet Warrant Officer Achim Hanne being presented with the Waterhouse Trophy.

The icing on the cake, says Sharon, was also winning the Mana Award for the squad’s consistent display of New Zealand Cadet Force values.

“This is something to be proud of. Throughout the whole camp, the squadron looked after each other and helped other units where they could. They’ve done a wonderful job.”

She says attending these camps is just one of the many opportunities cadets receive.

“They learn a number of life skills, from bushcraft, first aid, navigation and survival skills work in the outdoors. They also learn how to parade and general service knowledge of the New Zealand Defence Force, and Cadet Force knowledge relative to New Zealand Cadet Forces in New Zealand.”

Sharon says the squadron regularly supports the Stratford township.

“We also help out at a number of events. We were at Whangamomona Day to help with traffic, We go to the Stratford A&P Show where we march and help with rubbish collection, and we also stand guard on Anzac Day and help with traffic management at a number of events.

Stratford’s No. 48 Squadron Air Training Corps is always looking for more members. The squadron is for high-school-aged students from 13-18 years old. Those interested can attend one of the parade evenings from 6.30pm on a Tuesday night during school term, or contact Sharon directly on 027 812 0391.