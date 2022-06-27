The Tungsten Legal Woman hosted TSH Motura over the weekend. Photo/ Supplied

McDonald Real Estate Stratford AFC Senior squads were well spread this weekend.

The First team went to Inglewood and collected a draw for their efforts. Ash Reddy scored midway through the first half and Inglewood snatched an 88th-minute equaliser through Ant Bates.

The Reserve team travelled to Hāwera and went down 1-nil.

The Tungsten Legal Woman hosted TSH Moturoa and lost 8-1 with Arna Bright scoring for Stratford.

The Honda Hub Youth teams were both away, the Under 15s lost 8-4 to top-of-the-table NPBHS Trojans in a game where the score line didn't truly reflect the match. The Under 18s won away 5-nil against FDMC Baptists.

The pick of the Junior Matches was the 9th Grade Girls vs Peringa.

The Stratford girls came out as 3-nil winners with goals shared between Abbey Kowalewski, Olivia Slack and Mila Evans.